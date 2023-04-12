Apptile Raises $2.5 Million for Its No-Code Platform Enabling Shopify Businesses to Build Fully Customizable Mobile Apps

Apptile, a SaaS startup specializing in no-code mobile app development, has secured $2.5 million in seed funding. The funds will be used to launch Apptile's innovative platform, allowing Shopify businesses to create customized, high-performance mobile apps without the need for coding or design experience.

The round was led by Mankekar Family Office and Ramakant Sharma, founder at Livspace.com.

Apptile was founded in 2021 by Rohit Modi, Samyam Annappa, and Vishal Sood. The team brings a wealth of technical expertise in eCommerce, consumer internet, developer productivity, and design. Its industry-first no-code platform offers highly customizable and hyper-personalized app-building capabilities that were previously only available to large brands.

“In the past 15 years, the development of mobile apps has not kept up with the widespread adoption of mobile devices. We strongly believe in the potential of mobile apps as a retention channel, at par with email and SMS,” said Rohit Modi, co-founder and CEO of Apptile. Prior to founding Apptile, Rohit Modi was the founding member and group CTO at Livspace, a home interior and renovation unicorn. “Apptile's no-code platform enables easy and quick creation of stunning mobile apps that integrate seamlessly with third-party services, empowering DTC merchants to build strong brands and drive meaningful growth by cultivating customer loyalty and increasing their lifetime value,” he further added.

“I am excited to be part of Apptile’s journey to democratize world-class mobile apps, empowering businesses of all sizes to create personalized mobile-first experiences for their customers. So far, owing to the complexity and cost of creating and maintaining mobile apps, this has been a prerogative of major brands only,” says Ramakant Sharma. He added, “This is a large opportunity, and due to the strength of the team and the product, Apptile is well placed to capitalize on it.”

With this latest funding, Apptile plans to expand its team and further develop its platform to offer an unmatched solution for businesses looking to leverage the mobile channel.