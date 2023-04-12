Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,098 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,785 in the last 365 days.

Research on Exotic Viruses Needs Full Transparency and Strict Oversight, says AHF

With an increasing number of scientists raising their concerns over research on exotic viruses worldwide and the debate on SARS-CoV-2's origin still raging, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) urges all countries to promote international transparency and strict oversight on work with highly-contagious, pandemic-capable viruses.

"Governments globally must fully disclose all aspects of scientific work on potentially dangerous zoonotic viruses and other infectious microbes, along with implementing stricter safeguards and regulations on this type of research. As we've seen with the debate around the origin of COVID-19, China's lack of transparency has been an enormous barrier to finding out how this deadly pandemic got its start," said Dr. Adele Schwartz Benzaken, AHF Senior Global Medical Director. "Along with transparency and oversight, extensive justification and rationale must accompany research on dangerous pathogens, as accidents have and will continue to happen. An all-encompassing new pandemic accord should include these points and be able to enforce them."

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.7 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005797/en/

You just read:

Research on Exotic Viruses Needs Full Transparency and Strict Oversight, says AHF

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more