Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Jazz in Bloom and Highlights Investments in “Bringing the People” Downtown

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME), and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) kicked off Jazz in Bloom, a series of concerts at Union Station that will take place throughout the spring. DC’s Comeback Plan outlines a three-pronged approach to the transformation and revitalization of downtown: fill the space, change the space, and bring the people.
“Our downtown is the economic engine that allows us to invest in our schools, our safety net, our public safety teams and so much more. We know that the comeback of downtown relies on our ability to bring more people downtown,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that neighborhoods with a better balance of residents, workers, and visitors are more resilient. We have plans and programs to bring more residents downtown, more workers downtown, and more visitors downtown – that includes international and domestic tourists as well as visitors from across DC and around the region. Our plans and investments reflect what we know to be true: people are the lifeblood of DC.”
OCTFME’s Jazz in Bloom concert series, which kicked off today with a performance by Elijah Jamal Balbed, will return to Union Station on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27, with additional dates forthcoming. Jazz in Bloom is part of DC Creatives – a partnership between OCTFME and the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation to bring more DC performers to Union Station. In addition to this partnership, OCTFME is also working with the DowntownDC BID to bring additional DC performers downtown this summer.
During today’s event, the Mayor highlighted investments included in her Fiscal Year 2024 Fair Shot Budget proposal to revitalize downtown DC, including:
“Downtown DC is home to 35% of our businesses, employs close to 240,000 workers and generated nearly $1.15 billion in annual revenue pre-pandemic,” said Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Keith Anderson. “We know how important our downtown is and we are excited to continue invest in its revitalization, particularly investments in programs like the DC Family Fun Destinations grant that will bring residents and visitors back Downtown.”
In addition to the Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal investments, there are number of projects and plans already funded that will support the comeback of downtown, including:
“During Jazz Appreciation Month, OCTFME is excited to present the inaugural ‘Jazz in Bloom’ showcase of incredible jazz artists from the area’s creative community,” says LaToya Foster, OCTFME Director and DC Film Commissioner. “We will celebrate our city's rich cultural heritage while reinvigorating downtown with pop-up concerts, giving music lovers the opportunity to support local businesses and enjoy the city's vibrant social scene to the tune of the best jazz line-up around.”
To learn more about projects and programs which support the revitalizing of downtown DC and opportunities to get involved, visit obviouslyDC.com.
To read the District’s comeback plan which sets six goals over the next five years to make DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people, visit comeback.dc.gov
Throughout the week, the Mayor is highlighting how her Fiscal Year 2024 Fair Shot budget proposal supports DC’s comeback through investments in housing and bringing back downtown. To learn more about Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Budget, visit budget.dc.gov.