Governor Abbott Names Rhodes Chair Of Texas Workforce Investment Council

TEXAS, April 12 - April 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Richard “Rick” Rhodes chair of the Texas Workforce Investment Council. The Council engages in a collaborative and systematic view of workforce development programs throughout the state and provides for planning, evaluation, research, and other functions related to 19 workforce programs.

Richard “Rick” Rhodes of Austin is the rural engagement coordinator for the Texas Rural Funders. He previously worked in senior state government positions with the Texas Department of Agriculture and the Office of the Texas Governor. Additionally, Rhodes has experience in the private sector as a small business owner and a commercial banker. He is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council and previously volunteered as an elder at The Lakeway Church and Hill Country Bible Church and as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Sweetwater. Rhodes received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.