Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,796 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Names Rhodes Chair Of Texas Workforce Investment Council

TEXAS, April 12 - April 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Richard “Rick” Rhodes chair of the Texas Workforce Investment Council. The Council engages in a collaborative and systematic view of workforce development programs throughout the state and provides for planning, evaluation, research, and other functions related to 19 workforce programs.

Richard “Rick” Rhodes of Austin is the rural engagement coordinator for the Texas Rural Funders. He previously worked in senior state government positions with the Texas Department of Agriculture and the Office of the Texas Governor. Additionally, Rhodes has experience in the private sector as a small business owner and a commercial banker. He is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council and previously volunteered as an elder at The Lakeway Church and Hill Country Bible Church and as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Sweetwater. Rhodes received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Names Rhodes Chair Of Texas Workforce Investment Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more