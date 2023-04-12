Commissioner Reminds Taxpayers of Tax Day

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus is reminding residents that April 18th is Tax Day. The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner will be open until 6 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 18 to provide taxpayer assistance in person and by phone.



“We will continue to assist taxpayers who have any last-minute questions,” said Kroshus. “The experts in our individual income tax section are here to help.”



Taxpayers may visit the 8th floor of the North Dakota State Capitol for assistance with, or to drop off, their North Dakota individual income taxes. The south door of the building will be accessible to taxpayers. Taxpayers who would like to call the office for assistance may call the individual income tax staff at 701-328-1247.



“If taxpayers are unable to file by the April 18 deadline, they will need to file for an extension prior to Tax Day,” said Kroshus.



Taxpayers who owe taxes should make a payment by April 18 to avoid interest. Individuals needing to make a payment may do so online for free through the office’s ND TAP (North Dakota Taxpayer Access Point) system. An extension may be filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by using Form 4868 Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, which can be found at www.irs.gov. Extensions that are granted for federal returns are also recognized for North Dakota returns.



As of April 10, 2023, the Office of State Tax Commissioner has processed more than 300,000 returns.



Kroshus encourages taxpayers to e-file and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security and timeliness of return and refund processing. He reminds e-filers to verify their address and bank information. Paper-filers are reminded to enclose a complete copy of their federal return, any W-2(s), 1099’s or other documents with North Dakota withholding and to sign their return.



Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.