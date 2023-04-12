St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information / Theft

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,709 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001969
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4/12/2023 – Early-Morning hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields Convenience Store, Georgia
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At approximately 5:07 AM on April 12, 2023 Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a theft from the Georgia Maplefields Store. It was reported that between approximately 1:30 AM and 3:00 AM a customer entered an employee’s vehicle and stole a backpack.
Several of the store’s cameras captured images and video of the male suspect and his vehicle. Vermont State Police are requesting the assistance of the public to identify the suspect. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT DATE / TIME: Pending
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: Pending
MUG SHOT: Pending
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: 802-524-5993