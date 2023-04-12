St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information / Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2001969

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 4/12/2023 – Early-Morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields Convenience Store, Georgia

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At approximately 5:07 AM on April 12, 2023 Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a theft from the Georgia Maplefields Store. It was reported that between approximately 1:30 AM and 3:00 AM a customer entered an employee’s vehicle and stole a backpack.

Several of the store’s cameras captured images and video of the male suspect and his vehicle. Vermont State Police are requesting the assistance of the public to identify the suspect. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE / TIME: Pending

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: Pending

MUG SHOT: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993