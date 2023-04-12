Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,709 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information / Theft

 





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2001969

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 4/12/2023 – Early-Morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields Convenience Store, Georgia

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                        

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At approximately 5:07 AM on April 12, 2023 Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a theft from the Georgia Maplefields Store. It was reported that between approximately 1:30 AM and 3:00 AM a customer entered an employee’s vehicle and stole a backpack.

 

Several of the store’s cameras captured images and video of the male suspect and his vehicle. Vermont State Police are requesting the assistance of the public to identify the suspect. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE / TIME: Pending      

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A     LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: Pending

MUG SHOT: Pending

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information / Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more