NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi's Meetings with World Politicians Focuses on Iran's Revolution in the Making

Call on the international community to recognize the Iranian people's right to self-defense and overthrow the theocratic regime, and resume UN sanctions.

I urge the United States to recognize the right of the rebellious youth to defend themselves against the terrorist Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)” — Maryam Rajavi, the President-Elect of NCRI

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the democratic coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has undertaken dozens of political engagements since the onset of the September 2022 Iran uprisings as a part of her muti-faceted efforts to campaign for the recognition of Iranian people's right to self-defense and to overthrow the clerical regime. She has met with world leaders and spoken at major trans-Atlantic Iran policy summits and conferences. The US Representative Office of the NCRI (NCRI-US) has chronicled some of these political engagements.

APRIL 12, 2023:

At a meeting at the Parliament of Italy, a group of senators, including Senator Terzi and Senator Scurria, presented a joint declaration by the majority of the Italian Senate. The declaration supports the Iranian uprising and Resistance and rejects all forms of monarchical and religious dictatorships.

A number of senators and members of the Italian Parliament spoke at the meeting to elaborate on the declaration. Mrs. Rajavi also addressed the conference online. She stated that the organized network affiliated with the Iranian Resistance in various provinces, "with its combat-ready Resistance Units, is playing a significant role in organizing the uprising and maintaining its continuity."

MARCH 30, 2023:

Mr. Liam Fox, who served as UK Defense Minister until 2011 and Foreign Trade Minister until 2019, and Mr. Franz-Josef Jung, who was the German Defense Minister until 2009 and former Minister for Federal and European Affairs of Hesse, visited Ashraf-3 and discussed the current crises faced by the clerical regime with Mrs. Rajavi. The NCRI President-elect explained that the September 2022 uprising has changed the equation and shifted the balance of power between the Iranian people and the regime despite brutal suppression, killings, and arrests. "The balance of power will never be the same as before the uprising," she stressed.

MARCH 26, 2023:

On the fourth Iftar of Ramadan, the NCRI hosted a conference at its headquarters in Paris which featured parliamentarians from Arab countries, former ministers, and political and religious dignitaries from France and the Arab world. Mrs. Rajavi attended the conference virtually, stating that "as we enter the holy month of Ramadan, we cannot ignore the stark reality faced by our fellow Muslims in Iran, where the fundamental messages of Islam – freedom, justice, mercy, and emancipation – are being trampled upon by a repressive religious dictatorship."

MARCH 16, 2023:

In a Senate briefing on the eve of the Persian New Year, Nowruz to discuss US policy on Iran and identify ways to support the Iranian people in their fight against the oppressive regime, Mrs. Rajavi addressed the event virtually and praised the senators for supporting the Iranian people's desire for democratic change. She also discussed the role of the MEK-affiliated Resistance Units in directing and advancing the uprisings and criticized Western governments for their policy of appeasement towards the Iranian regime.

MARCH 16, 2023:

A cross-party group of MPs and peers in the UK Parliament held a reception to celebrate Nowruz and show solidarity with the people of Iran and the NCRI. The event was organized by the British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) and featured speeches from several MPs and peers who condemned the Iranian regime's violent crackdown on the ongoing uprising and expressed support for the Iranian people's fight for freedom and democracy. Mrs. Rajavi addressed the event virtually, calling for the UK to lead efforts and actions at the international level and at the UN to shift the balance of power from the regime to the Iranian people and the true representatives of their aspirations, the NCRI. The MPs and peers also called for the UK government to recognize Rajavi's 10-point plan as a viable roadmap to secure and advance women's and girls' rights in Iran and the Middle East.

MARCH 11, 2023:

Former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, spoke at a gathering of freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the Iranian Resistance in Washington, D.C. on March 11, 2023. Mrs. Rajavi also addressed the gathering virtually, highlighting the Iranian people’s uprising and their desire for a democratic, secular, and free republic. The gathering was attended by notable political figures and supporters of the Iranian Resistance from the Iranian-American community. Rajavi stated that the ongoing nationwide uprising in Iran poses a significant threat to the regime, despite the regime’s crackdowns and horrific crimes, including the poisoning of schoolgirls. She emphasized that the explosive situation of society requires an organized force to set the great social engine in motion. Rajavi called for the formation of a National Solidarity Front based on the principles of the overthrow of the regime in its entirety, the formation of a democratic republic, and the separation of religion and state. She also urged the United States to recognize the right of the rebellious youth to defend themselves against the terrorist Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

MARCH 9, 2023:

A bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House of Representatives led by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) announced during a press briefing that House Resolution H.Res100, which expresses Congress's support for "the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government," had gained bipartisan majority support. Mrs. Rajavi addressed the briefing remotely, stating that since the introduction of the resolution, "the Iranian regime under different pretexts has shown its utmost anger and has resorted to massive rhetoric against the noble Members of U.S. Congress. But House majority support for this resolution is the decisive response of the U.S. House of Representatives to the Iranian regime.” The representatives who spoke in support of the resolution emphasized their commitment to the Iranian people's right to a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran.

MARCH 4, 2023

The NCRI President-elect gave a speech at a conference titled "Women's Leadership Guarantees Democracy and Equality" in Brussels, Belgium. In her speech, Mrs. Rajavi paid tribute to the women who have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice for Iran's democratic revolution, enduring immense suffering and torture. She highlighted the women leaders who have carried the torch of struggle and resistance against the religious dictatorship for more than four decades, generation after generation. She denounced the ongoing poisoning of female students in Iran, organized and ordered by the regime, and urged the United Nations to investigate and respond firmly.

MARCH 2, 2023:

A delegation of Italian parliamentarians, including Senator Giulio Terzi, met with the NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi, who expressed her appreciation for Italy's support of the Iranian people's uprising and democratic revolution and their efforts to protect the PMOI/MEK against attacks. Senator Terzi praised the NCRI's independence and leadership and said he believed that a democratic Iran is closer than ever. Other delegation members also voiced their support for the Iranian people and their rejection of any dictatorship. The Italian MPs visited the Resistance's Museum and various parts of Ashraf-3 during their visit.

FEBRUARY 23, 2023:

Former Secretary of State for Wales and former Brexit Minister of State David Jones, along with Hon. Bob Blackman, a member of the UK House of Commons, visited Ashraf 3, Albania, where they presented a statement signed by 250 representatives of the British Houses of Commons and Lords from all parties in support of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising, the Iranian Resistance, and Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for future Iran. The MPs recognized the National Council of Resistance of Iran as the democratic alternative to the clerical regime that deserves complete support. Mrs. Rajavi emphasized the need to overthrow the Iranian regime and establish a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state. She also called for the British Parliament to lead the way in designating the IRGC as a terrorist group, closing down the regime’s embassies, expelling the regime’s agents, and revoking their residential documents in the West.

FEBRUARY 9, 2023:

At a conference on the uprising in Iran, Canadian lawmakers, former government officials, and senior U.S. personalities expressed their support for Iran's Resistance and the nationwide uprising on the anniversary of Iran's 1979 anti-monarchic revolution. Former Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs John Baird spoke about the importance of the Iranian people's struggle and Mrs. Rajavi's 10-point plan for freedom of expression, assembly, gender equality, and non-nuclear Iran. NCRI President-elect spoke about the history of the Iranian revolution and the current situation in Iran. She called for the prosecution of Iranian leaders, the dissolution of the IRGC and Ministry of Intelligence, the closure of regime embassies, and the revocation of passports for mercenaries. She also highlighted the importance of a democratic republic, gender equality, and human rights for all Iranians.

FEBRUARY 8, 2023:

The president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi, addressed a congressional briefing in Washington, DC, via satellite. During the briefing, she thanked the co-sponsors of a bipartisan U.S. House resolution, H.Res.100, which expresses support for the Iranian people's desire for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran and condemns violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government. The resolution was introduced by Congressmen Tom McClintock and Brad Sherman, among others. The resolution notes support for Mrs. Rajavi's 10-point plan, which includes free and fair elections, gender, religious, and ethnic equality, and a non-nuclear Iran. The resolution also calls on the United States to be involved in establishing an international investigation into the 1988 extrajudicial killings and work with European allies to hold Iran accountable for breaching diplomatic privileges.

FEBRUARY 7, 2023:

At a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee for a Democratic Iran in France, Mrs. Rajavi thanked the committee for supporting the Iranian people's democratic revolution. She discussed the courage and determination of the Iranian people, especially women and young people, in their uprising against the regime and highlighted the long history of organized resistance against the regime. Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that the ongoing revolution cannot be extinguished. The Iranian people want a democratic, modern, free republic with separation of religion and state, gender equality, no torture, no executions, and no military forces like the IRGC. She urged France to recognize the Iranian people's right to overthrow the regime, hold its leaders accountable, and prioritize the terrorist designation of the IRGC by the European Union.

JANUARY 27, 2023:

An Arab-Islamic conference was held in Brussels in solidarity with the Iranian people’s resistance and uprising, featuring prominent personalities from several Arab countries. The NCRI President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, spoke about the ongoing Iranian uprising and the regime's use of force to suppress it. "Women have played a leading role in the uprising, calling for the overthrow of the entire regime. The People’s Mojahedin (MEK), advocates of democratic Islam, have played a decisive role in the uprising and have rejected all forms of dictatorship. The mullahs’ regime's survival is based on the suppression of freedoms and repression inside Iran and terrorism, murder, and belligerence in the Middle East and the world. Khomeini initiated most of the crimes and atrocities that fundamentalist groups committed by imitating the mullahs’ model of government," she emphasized.

JANUARY 25, 2023:

The Friends of a Free Iran Intergroup in the European Parliament held a meeting to discuss the situation in Iran. Mrs. Rajavi spoke at the meeting and stressed that the Iranian people desire regime change to live in a society based on freedom and democracy. MEPs condemned the Iranian regime's crimes against protesters and expressed support for a free and democratic Iran. They urged the Council to take specific steps, including designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization, sanctioning regime leaders, and imposing restrictive measures against Iran's diplomatic apparatus in Europe due to their role in terrorism.

DECEMBER 17, 2022:

At a major conference in solidarity with the nationwide Iran uprising in Washington D.C., featuring distinguished American political figures such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Mrs. Rajavi was the keynote speaker. The NCRI President-elect stated that Iran's uprising holds the promise of peace, friendship, and peaceful coexistence for the Middle East and the world.

Hon. Mike Pompeo, recognizing Mrs. Rajavi and the NCRI's efforts to lay the groundwork for a free, sovereign, and democratic republic in Iran, stated that the Iranian people deserve their basic freedom and that the future of Iran lies with the brave protesters who have demanded basic freedom and an end to the current regime. The former Secretary of State highlighted the importance of understanding the central fight between the people and the organized opposition seeking freedom and democracy on one side and the entirety of the regime on the other. He concluded that the Iranian people would ultimately drive true change and that the world, especially the Biden administration, must consistently and unconditionally condemn the regime's threats.

DECEMBER 8, 2022:

At a briefing in the U.S. Senate, a bipartisan group of senators and prominent policy experts expressed support for the nationwide protests in Iran and called for effective measures to support Iran protesters. Mrs. Rajavi addressed the event virtually and said, “All evidence suggests that the regime has reached the point of no return in the final phase of its rule. The Shah’s dictatorship had a well-equipped army of 400,000 men, but it could not overcome the will of the Iranian people.” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), and Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) also addressed the briefing.

OTHER ENGAGEMENTS:

* DECEMBER 7, 2022: Iran conference at Italian Senate.

* NOVEMBER 27, 2022: Iran Conference at Canadian Parliament.

* NOVEMBER 24, 2022: Meeting with Belgian MPs & Senators.

* NOVEMBER 17, 2022: US House of Representative Briefing on Iran.

* OCTOBER 25, 2022: Meeting with French Parliamentarians.

* OCTOBER 11, 2022: Meeting with US House members Danny Davis and Steve Cohen.

* OCTOBER 5, 2022: Meeting with European Parliament members.

* OCTOBER 1, 2022: Meeting with US House members Tom McClintock, Raul Ruiz, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Lance Gooden.

The NCRI is a democratic opposition coalition founded in 1981 in Tehran as the alternative to the clerical regime. It would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Mrs. Rajavi, based on her Ten-Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. The provisional government's primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months after the regime's fall and to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, is the principal member of the NCRI.

