Chicago Chefs Cook Announces Chef Lineup for Ina Pinkney’s 80th Birthday Bash

“Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash”, in honor of the incomparable Ina Pinkney, will support the efforts of Pilot Light and Green City Market. Produce at Green City Market, a beneficiary of "Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash". A chef instructs a student during a food education program at Pilot Light, a beneficiary of "Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash".

The event will feature tasting stations from more than 60 of the city’s most celebrated chefs and benefit Green City Market and Pilot Light

Chicago is unique in the efforts our chefs have made not just to give back, but to organize and build mechanisms for change. On April 26th we celebrate this innovative spirit.” — Pilot Light co-founder and Lula Cafe owner, chef Jason Hammel

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, April 26, 2023 the Chicago culinary community will join together for “ Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash ” to celebrate the life and leadership of Ina Pinkney. But this is not just a party–it’s a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the power of Chicago’s Chefs when they come together to bring hope, kindness, and care to our city. On this night more than 60 chefs will gather in the spirit of neighborly love to unite and celebrate an icon, the Breakfast Queen. But more importantly, the community will unite to celebrate Ina’s wish to lift up the next generation and ready themselves for the challenges of a changing world.OFFICIAL CHEF LINEUPAaron Cuschieri: The DearbornAram Reed: Chef Aram Reed Private EventsArshiya Farheen: Verzênay ChicagoArt Smith: ReunionBailey Sullivan & Sarah Grueneberg: Monteverde Restaurant & PastificioBarry Sorkin: Smoque BBQBoo Kim & Bobby Geetha: Bar GoaBrian Jupiter: Frontier, Ina Mae TavernCara Shelley: Caffe UmbriaCarrie Nahabedian: BrindilleCasey Doody: Boka Restaurant GroupCésar Murillo: North Pond RestaurantChloe Gould: DixiePura KitchenChristine Cikowski & Josh Kulp: Honey Butter Fried ChickenChristopher Lackner: JengCleetus Friedman & Phillip Foss: EL ideasCliff Rome: Peach's RestaurantCristiano Bassani: Gene & GeorgettiD'Andre Carter: Soul & SmokeDan Raskin: Manny’s Cafeteria & DelicatessenDana Cree: Pretty Cool Ice CreamDarnell Reed: Luella’s Southern KitchenDebbie Gold: LeTourDebra G. Sharpe: The Goddess and GrocerDevon Quinn: EdenDiana Moles: Eli's Cheesecake CompanyDjibril Webb: MordecaiDylan Patel: AvecFabio Viviani: Siena Tavern and Bar SienaGale Gand: Gale's Bread and ButterGiuseppe Tentori: GT Prime SteakhouseGreg Wade & Paul Kahan: Publican Quality BreadJason Hammel: Lula CafeJenner Tomaska: EsméJimmy Bannos & Jimmy Bannos Jr: The Purple PigJohn Boudouvas: NonninaJohn Manion: El CheKen Polk: Batter & BerriesKevin Hickey: The Duck InnLeigh Omilinsky: DaisiesMartial Noguier: BistronomicMatt Orton & Noah Sandoval: Pizza Friendly PizzaMichael Lachowicz: AboyerNikolaos Kapernaros: Avli on the ParkPaul Virant: GaijinPhil Wingo: PorkmafiaRichie Farina: AdornRick Bayless: Frontera GrillRickie Perez: Logan Oyster SocialsSam Rattanopas & Mina Sudsaard: NaKornSam Sabori: Intelligentsia CoffeeSandra Holl: FlorioleSarah Stegner: Prairie Grass CafeSebastian White: The Evolved NetworkSoo Ahn: AdalinaSydney Blakely: Cook It Mama CafeTigist Reda: Demera Ethiopian RestaurantTony Priolo: Piccolo SognoWhitney McMorris: Uvae Kitchen & Wine BarZachary Engel: Galit RestaurantIn partnership with Chicago Chefs Cook , Ina has asked these chefs, and the greater Chicago community, to join together in honoring two organizations making Chicago a better place to live, grow, and flourish. For years Ina gave back to her community through activism and a commitment to many causes dear to her heart. In a time when there were few female chef leaders, Ina stood up and cut a unique path through what was certainly tough terrain. On this night she has chosen two organizations of the next generation as beneficiaries, Green City Market ( www.greencitymarket.org ) and Pilot Light ( www.pilotlightchefs.org ), in part because they represent Chicago in its broad-shouldered best.It’s no surprise that these organizations are led in great part by chefs—leaders who want to use their resources and expertise to promote peace and nourishment, local agriculture, and food education. Few cities can claim such an involved and dedicated culinary community as Chicago. “We are unique in the efforts our chefs have made not just to give back, but to organize and build mechanisms for change,” shared Pilot Light co-founder and Lula Cafe owner, chef Jason Hammel. “These Chicago organizations have taken it upon themselves to create meaningful experiences for the youth of our city, in schools and at farmers markets, and to provide resources for people in our global community suffering from war and natural disasters. On April 26th we celebrate this innovative spirit.”This event is made possible by the Chicago Chefs Cook leadership team including Chef Sarah Stegner (Prairie Grass Cafe), Chef Tony Priolo (Piccolo Sogno), Darren Gest (Deloitte Consulting), Eda Davidman (Chicago Chefs Cook) and Jodi Fyfe (The Paramount Group).IMAGES Click here for images and video provided by Green City Market.TICKETS + INFO“Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash” takes place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6pm-9pm at The Geraghty ( www.thegeraghty.com ) located at 2520 South Hoyne Avenue. In addition to general admission, VIP tickets are also available and feature a meet and greet with Ina, cocktails, chef bites, and photos. General admission tickets are $150 and doors open at 7pm, and VIP tickets are $250 with doors opening at 6pm. All tickets can be purchased by clicking here: www.bit.ly/inas80