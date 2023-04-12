Chicago Chefs Cook Announces Chef Lineup for Ina Pinkney’s 80th Birthday Bash

“Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash”, in honor of the incomparable Ina Pinkney, will support the efforts of Pilot Light and Green City Market.
Produce at Green City Market, a beneficiary of "Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash".
A chef instructs a student during a food education program at Pilot Light, a beneficiary of "Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash".
The event will feature tasting stations from more than 60 of the city’s most celebrated chefs and benefit Green City Market and Pilot Light
Chicago is unique in the efforts our chefs have made not just to give back, but to organize and build mechanisms for change. On April 26th we celebrate this innovative spirit.”
— Pilot Light co-founder and Lula Cafe owner, chef Jason Hammel
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, April 26, 2023 the Chicago culinary community will join together for “Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash” to celebrate the life and leadership of Ina Pinkney. But this is not just a party–it’s a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the power of Chicago’s Chefs when they come together to bring hope, kindness, and care to our city. On this night more than 60 chefs will gather in the spirit of neighborly love to unite and celebrate an icon, the Breakfast Queen. But more importantly, the community will unite to celebrate Ina’s wish to lift up the next generation and ready themselves for the challenges of a changing world.
OFFICIAL CHEF LINEUP
Aaron Cuschieri: The Dearborn
Aram Reed: Chef Aram Reed Private Events
Arshiya Farheen: Verzênay Chicago
Art Smith: Reunion
Bailey Sullivan & Sarah Grueneberg: Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio
Barry Sorkin: Smoque BBQ
Boo Kim & Bobby Geetha: Bar Goa
Brian Jupiter: Frontier, Ina Mae Tavern
Cara Shelley: Caffe Umbria
Carrie Nahabedian: Brindille
Casey Doody: Boka Restaurant Group
César Murillo: North Pond Restaurant
Chloe Gould: DixiePura Kitchen
Christine Cikowski & Josh Kulp: Honey Butter Fried Chicken
Christopher Lackner: Jeng
Cleetus Friedman & Phillip Foss: EL ideas
Cliff Rome: Peach's Restaurant
Cristiano Bassani: Gene & Georgetti
D'Andre Carter: Soul & Smoke
Dan Raskin: Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen
Dana Cree: Pretty Cool Ice Cream
Darnell Reed: Luella’s Southern Kitchen
Debbie Gold: LeTour
Debra G. Sharpe: The Goddess and Grocer
Devon Quinn: Eden
Diana Moles: Eli's Cheesecake Company
Djibril Webb: Mordecai
Dylan Patel: Avec
Fabio Viviani: Siena Tavern and Bar Siena
Gale Gand: Gale's Bread and Butter
Giuseppe Tentori: GT Prime Steakhouse
Greg Wade & Paul Kahan: Publican Quality Bread
Jason Hammel: Lula Cafe
Jenner Tomaska: Esmé
Jimmy Bannos & Jimmy Bannos Jr: The Purple Pig
John Boudouvas: Nonnina
John Manion: El Che
Ken Polk: Batter & Berries
Kevin Hickey: The Duck Inn
Leigh Omilinsky: Daisies
Martial Noguier: Bistronomic
Matt Orton & Noah Sandoval: Pizza Friendly Pizza
Michael Lachowicz: Aboyer
Nikolaos Kapernaros: Avli on the Park
Paul Virant: Gaijin
Phil Wingo: Porkmafia
Richie Farina: Adorn
Rick Bayless: Frontera Grill
Rickie Perez: Logan Oyster Socials
Sam Rattanopas & Mina Sudsaard: NaKorn
Sam Sabori: Intelligentsia Coffee
Sandra Holl: Floriole
Sarah Stegner: Prairie Grass Cafe
Sebastian White: The Evolved Network
Soo Ahn: Adalina
Sydney Blakely: Cook It Mama Cafe
Tigist Reda: Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Tony Priolo: Piccolo Sogno
Whitney McMorris: Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
Zachary Engel: Galit Restaurant
In partnership with Chicago Chefs Cook, Ina has asked these chefs, and the greater Chicago community, to join together in honoring two organizations making Chicago a better place to live, grow, and flourish. For years Ina gave back to her community through activism and a commitment to many causes dear to her heart. In a time when there were few female chef leaders, Ina stood up and cut a unique path through what was certainly tough terrain. On this night she has chosen two organizations of the next generation as beneficiaries, Green City Market (www.greencitymarket.org) and Pilot Light (www.pilotlightchefs.org), in part because they represent Chicago in its broad-shouldered best.
It’s no surprise that these organizations are led in great part by chefs—leaders who want to use their resources and expertise to promote peace and nourishment, local agriculture, and food education. Few cities can claim such an involved and dedicated culinary community as Chicago. “We are unique in the efforts our chefs have made not just to give back, but to organize and build mechanisms for change,” shared Pilot Light co-founder and Lula Cafe owner, chef Jason Hammel. “These Chicago organizations have taken it upon themselves to create meaningful experiences for the youth of our city, in schools and at farmers markets, and to provide resources for people in our global community suffering from war and natural disasters. On April 26th we celebrate this innovative spirit.”
This event is made possible by the Chicago Chefs Cook leadership team including Chef Sarah Stegner (Prairie Grass Cafe), Chef Tony Priolo (Piccolo Sogno), Darren Gest (Deloitte Consulting), Eda Davidman (Chicago Chefs Cook) and Jodi Fyfe (The Paramount Group).
IMAGES Click here for images and video provided by Green City Market.
TICKETS + INFO
“Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash” takes place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6pm-9pm at The Geraghty (www.thegeraghty.com) located at 2520 South Hoyne Avenue. In addition to general admission, VIP tickets are also available and feature a meet and greet with Ina, cocktails, chef bites, and photos. General admission tickets are $150 and doors open at 7pm, and VIP tickets are $250 with doors opening at 6pm. All tickets can be purchased by clicking here: www.bit.ly/inas80.
Ryan Beshel
SIX4 Creative
ryan@six4creative.com
