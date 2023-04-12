Chicago Chefs Cook Announces Chef Lineup for Ina Pinkney’s 80th Birthday Bash

“Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash”, in honor of the incomparable Ina Pinkney, will support the efforts of Pilot Light and Green City Market. Produce at Green City Market, a beneficiary of "Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash". A chef instructs a student during a food education program at Pilot Light, a beneficiary of "Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash".

The event will feature tasting stations from more than 60 of the city’s most celebrated chefs and benefit Green City Market and Pilot Light

Chicago is unique in the efforts our chefs have made not just to give back, but to organize and build mechanisms for change. On April 26th we celebrate this innovative spirit.” — Pilot Light co-founder and Lula Cafe owner, chef Jason Hammel