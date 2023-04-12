No Return Ticket by Skip Rowland

MOUNTAIN VIEW RD, ROSSLAND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Editors: For review copies or Interview requests contact, Harper Partners LLC Tel #: 303-800-6275
Enthralling Memoir by Yachtsman, Who Gave Up Everything to Set Sail on a Seven Year, Global Adventure
Author from the West Coast's real-life exploits is detailed in "No Return Ticket."
In the 1980s before the days of satellite navigation, GPS, or cell phones, a Californian abandon his opulent lifestyle, selling EVERYTHING he owned, (no keys- no fixed address) to drift and blend in the South Pacific's beauty aboard his new, 48-foot sailing yacht.
However, his yacht was stolen and torched on a barren Mexican coast. Rowland, a former US Marine tracked and captured the thieves in Mexico. Captain Skip Rowland's daring book "No Return Ticket," describes his next seven years at sea and how he and his crew overcame extraordinary odds, surviving to tell the tale.
They were very nearly run over by a rogue freighter off the Mexican coast, found a drifting vessel with remains of two botulism victims in the mid-Pacific, sailed into an active military overthrow, hit a reef and were grounded, worked through risky crew setbacks, endured seven days of back to back gales during the Tasman seas worst tropical depression in a century, and engaged pirates in hand to hand combat in the Malacca strait North of Singapore.
Romance blossomed on the sapphire sea under a canopy of midnight blackness abundant with twinkling and shooting stars as phosphorus glowed brightly in "Endymion's" wake.
Competing in the first-ever, Southern Hemisphere, Tall Ships race, they transferred by gun line and breeches buoy a bottle of applesauce from a navy warship to Endymion, sailed through the eye of a tropical storm, ate with former cannibals, went prawning with convicted felons, and were themselves robbed on several occasions.
Tom Peek, author of the award-winning Hawaiʻi novel “Daughters of Fire" said Captain Rowland's scenes on deck are brilliantly represented giving even the deepest of armchair sailors a true sense of adventure and the strength, beauty, and dangers at sea.
John Kretschmer, author of "Cape Horn to Starboard" said Skip takes readers on a voyage that is never less than engaging, exciting and intriguing.
Few people lead lives like this, according to Rowland, though we all dream of it. This is a true tale for travelers, adventurers, romantics, and all dreamers.
Here are some videos from Captain Skip's Adventure:
