Making Women’s Health a Top Priority: AIMA Laboratories and FirstHx form Powerhouse Partnership
Two Ontario companies, AIMA Laboratories and FirstHx, have announced a collaborative partnership to improve the care of people living with endometriosis.TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA , April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIMA Laboratories has developed a home test for people living with chronic pelvic pain and period pain, symptoms suggestive of endometriosis. The test is expected to be available for sale by year-end. FirstHx is an adaptive knowledge-based platform that enables patients to tell their medical stories on their smartphones.
Endometriosis is a condition affecting women capable of causing severe pain in the pelvis and making it harder to get pregnant. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), endometriosis affects roughly 10% (190 million) of reproductive-age women and girls across the world. As many as 1 in 4 females experience chronic pelvic pain and 1 in 6 couples experience infertility. The many consequences of endometriosis, including severe pain, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and infertility, make it capable of seriously decreasing the quality of life.
Despite the serious need to identify endometriosis, studies indicate the condition typically takes 5 to 10 years to diagnose. AIMA Laboratories’ easy-to-use at-home kit can lead to an endometriosis diagnosis in a matter of days.
AIMA Laboratories’ test is the first non-invasive diagnostic tool for endometriosis on the market. AIMA Labs strives to continue to develop state-of-the-art solutions to gaps in women’s health, and partnering with FirstHx is another accomplishment in that regard.
FirstHx provides accurate medical history through a patient-friendly intake system. FirstHx also works to expedite and streamline healthcare by revolutionizing patient intake protocol. Their cloud-based system can be quickly and easily deployed in only 30 minutes to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare administration. Using the FirstHx intuitive interface enables patients to tell their medical stories. Equipping patients with the tools to simply and effectively tell their medical story improves the experience for patients and providers alike.
The AIMA Labs and FirstHx partnership is revolutionizing the care patients with endometriosis receive. By reimaging both, the diagnostic process and the medical intake system to something more streamlined and efficient, this partnership is filling a massive gap in women’s health. No longer will patients have to manage the debilitating pain, fertility issues, and more, associated with endometriosis for years without a diagnosis.
The partnership will enable AIMA Labs customers to provide a brief history of their symptoms at the time of taking the AIMA Labs test using the FirstHx application. The FirstHx solution will be integrated into the AIMA Labs web-based platform providing a seamless experience for users.
AIMI Laboratories CEO, Dr. Lauren Foster, sees massive potential for diagnostic-improvement through FirstHx’s intake system.
“We are very excited about this partnership,” says Dr. Foster. “FirstHx will ask the questions related to endometriosis symptoms for this patient population on their smartphones or home computers when they are taking our test and will create a report of the answers. This report can then be reviewed by the patient’s health care provider, therefore providing clarity about the cause of symptoms.”
People with endometriosis typically have symptoms for 10 years before receiving a diagnosis. The AIMA Labs blood test has the potential to reach more people and reduce the time before receiving a diagnosis and starting treatment.
Dr. Chris O'Connor, CEO of FirstHx, is eager for the FirstHx platform to be adopted by patients with undiagnosed endometriosis.
“AIMA Labs’ technology has amazing potential to help endometriosis patients, and we look forward to having our application used by this patient population,” says Dr. O'Connor.
People living with endometriosis often have complex medical histories and FirstHx has a 95% approval rating from patients using the platform.
