Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Implements Health Care Transformation’s Asynchronous Video Technology

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) in Thunder Bay, ON, Canada, is integrating digital, asynchronous video technology into their clinical workflows for surgical patients by using technology developed by the top leader in this space, Health Care Transformation. With digital asynchronous video technology, TBRHSC’s goal is to improve patients’ experience with access to an online video library that reinforces what they will learn from their health care team regarding pre-operative instructions and post-operative follow up. Patients, caregivers and families can stream modern videos from home at their convenience and in their language.
“We have already been using digital tools to engage our surgical patients, for example, SeamlessMD. By enhancing pre-op communications with video, we convey the information in a standardized, engaging way,” says Caroline Fanti, Director of Regional Surgical Services, TBRHSC. “Our team has been extremely excited not only about the additional tools we will have to communicate with our patients but also how it empowers our patients and families by giving them access to the information they need, at their fingertips.”
Thunder Bay has already been receiving positive feedback about the videos from their patients, including 97%+ conveying they find the videos helpful. These videos also include multilingual captions to serve the diverse Canadian population.
“Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada, is one of the organizations leading the way towards the future of care delivery.” says Meghan Nechrebecki, Founder and CEO at Health Care Transformation. “To rely on verbal and written pre-op education is inefficient for nurses and ineffective for patients. Async video allows patients to re-watch the information as often as needed with their partners and other loved ones who play an important role in their care.”
Through the async video analytics, TBRHSC is already tracking improvement in both nurse and patient experience and compliance.
About Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre
Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC), a 375-bed academic specialized acute care facility, is a national leader in Patient and Family Centred Care. As the only tertiary care provider in Northwestern Ontario, we provide comprehensive services to a population of over 250,000 residents in a region the size of France. Effectively addressing the health care needs of patients and families has earned us both Innovation Awards and Leading Practice Designations. As an academic health sciences centre, we teach the next generation of health care providers and advance medical research. Patients benefit from interprofessional teams of dedicated health care providers and access to leading-edge medical technology and clinical trials. To fulfill its teaching and research strategic goals, TBRHSC is supported by Thunder Bay Regional Health Research Institute (TBRHRI) as a not-for-profit and independent research corporation. TBRHRI is the research arm of TBRHSC and seeks to lead research to improve the health outcome of the people of Northwestern Ontario and beyond. For more information, please visit www.tbrhsc.net.
About Health Care Transformation
Health Care Transformation (HCT) is shifting healthcare delivery to be more efficient and effective for providers and patients. We take the info your clinicians and staff repeat like a broken record and automate it into modern engaging videos that drive patients to take action. With async video tech, there is a large financial ROI from increased revenue, saved time, and improved experience. www.hctdigitalcare.com
Meghan Nechrebecki, MSPH, is the Founder and CEO of Health Care Transformation. She is an expert in population health, value-based care, and operations and has spent 13+ years driving systemic change in healthcare organizations.
