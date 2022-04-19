Gramercy Surgery Center Partners with Health Care Transformation to Implement Digital Asynchronous Video Technology
Video technology enhances patient engagement, experience, and education.
Our team has been extremely excited not only about the additional tools we will have to communicate with our patients but also the time it will save for our patient care teams.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Surgery Center announced today they are integrating digital asynchronous video technology into their clinical and operational workflows by partnering with the top leader in this space, Health Care Transformation. With digital async video, Gramercy’s goal is to improve patient satisfaction, compliance, and quality outcomes while also improving the experience and productivity of the staff. For example, Gramercy uses async video tech to reduce the labor hours required to repeatedly deliver information regarding pre-operative instructions, post-operative follow up, and billing inquiries over the phone. Instead patients stream modern videos from home at their convenience and in their language. Using advanced video technology, including clickable links, surveys, and analytics, Gramercy Surgery Center has committed to using technology to drive improved performance through digitized population-based communications.
“We have been exploring ways to improve our patient experience and knew that video content would be one of the best methods because of how common technology has become in our communities. We were drawn to Health Care Transformation because of their specific focus on the healthcare industry and their passion to improve the delivery of care for patients.” says Austin Cheng, CEO at Gramercy Surgery Center. “Our team has been extremely excited not only about the additional tools we will have to communicate with our patients but also the time it will save for our patient care teams.”
These videos also include multilingual captions to serve the diverse NYC population and reduce health inequities that may occur when non-english speaking patients undergo surgery at Gramercy. Gramercy has already been receiving positive feedback about the videos from their patients, including their senior population.
“Gramercy Surgery Center is a leader in digitizing care with the goal of driving ROI for patients, staff, and the overall organization” says Meghan Nechrebecki, Founder and CEO at Health Care Transformation. “By allowing patients to navigate their procedure by streaming videos at home on their own time, in their own place, in their own language with their loved ones next to them- this is really the definition of being a consumer-centric surgical provider.”
Gramercy Surgery Center is an award-winning healthcare provider with a wide range of multi-speciality surgeons and locations. Gramercy’s ambulatory surgery centers are designed to give patients high-quality care and exceptional service all at an affordable price.
About Gramercy Surgery Center:
Gramercy Surgery Center had its historic founding in 2006 as the first wholly woman-owned and non-surgeon-owned ambulatory surgery center in New York. In 2021 and 2022, Newsweek ranked Gramercy Surgery Center facilities in Manhattan and Queens as the No. 1 and 2 ambulatory surgery centers in New York. The Manhattan facility has been ranked in the top 10 in the United States. Serving New York City, Gramercy Surgery Center continues as the leading in-network, multispecialty outpatient surgery facility with a focus on patient and surgeon satisfaction. In 2021, Gramercy Surgery Center announced it joined the ValueHealth network of ambulatory surgery centers. To learn more about the Gramercy Difference and ValueHealth, visit: Gramercysurgery.com and ValueHealth.com.
About Health Care Transformation
Health Care Transformation partners with providers and payers across the country to implement digital asynchronous video technology & analytics that deliver more effective and efficient care. They take redundant unstandardized 1:1 conversations and automate them into modern videos that reach the masses. By combining modern videos, digital engagement technology, and analytics with their proven three-step process, providers and payers achieve a large financial ROI while improving patient outcomes and experience.
