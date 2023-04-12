MDC virtual program to highlight recipes for campfire cooking

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – There’s more to outdoor cooking than toasting hotdogs over a campfire and making s’mores.

Learn about the variety of dishes that can be cooked over a campfire at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Outdoor Cooking: The Recipes Program!” on April 18. This free online class, which is open to all ages, will be from noon-1 p.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. People can register for this class at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189412

In this program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will have information on recipes that can be prepared in a cast iron skillet or in a grill set up over an open campfire. In addition to providing good food, these recipes can provide added reasons to get kids interested in outdoor adventures. These dishes may also add flavor to the next gathering around your backyard firepit, too.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.