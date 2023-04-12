Stardog 9: The Next Evolution of Enterprise Knowledge Graphs

There were 2,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,625 in the last 365 days.
This strengthens Stardog as a modern semantic layer powered by a knowledge graph
ARLINGTON, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform provider, today announced the release of Stardog 9, the latest version of its award-winning software. With this release, Stardog strengthens its position as a modern knowledge graph powered semantic layer with new integrations for Azure Synapse, Collibra Data Governance and Databricks.
Stardog 9 includes a range of new features and enhancements that enable organizations to more easily connect their data, people, and processes, while also improving performance, scalability, and security. Some of the key benefits include:
"We're thrilled to introduce Stardog 9, the next evolution of our Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform," said Navin Sharma, VP of Product at Stardog. "This release represents a major step forward for organizations looking to leverage their data as a strategic asset with a semantic layer built for a hybrid, multi-cloud enterprise. With Stardog 9, our customers can connect their data, people, and processes more easily than ever before, and unlock new insights and opportunities."
About Stardog
Stardog is the ultimate semantic data layer to get better insight faster. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Schneider Electric, and NASA rely on the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform to accelerate insights from data lakes, data warehouses, or any enterprise data source. For more information, visit www.stardog.com.
