Alliance University Announces Commencement Ceremony and Valedictorian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance University is pleased to announce the Commencement Ceremony and Valedictorian for the Class of 2023. The Commencement Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 2 PM at the United Palace in Washington Heights, billed as “One of Manhattan's largest, most spectacular theaters.” The ceremony will last approximately two hours and live streamed on the university’s website.
The Valedictorian for the Class of 2023 is Ms. Shanice Rapp. Ms. Rapp is a student of the university's School of Business and Leadership and has been a dedicated student and athlete at Alliance University.
Rajan S. Mathews, President of Alliance University, said of the graduating class, “I am immensely proud of our students, who have demonstrated remarkable fortitude, commitment, and determination to succeed despite facing significant challenges and adversity. We celebrate their achievements and give thanks for the grace of God in their lives. Our institution has prepared them well, and I am confident that they will go on to make a positive impact on the world.”
The Commencement Ceremony will be addressed by Pastor Gilford Monrose, Executive Director of New York City’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships. Pastor Monrose, a graduate of Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary, is a visionary leader and community advocate who dedicates his time, experience, skills, and talents to serving humanity and building bridges between people of all diversities.
Alliance University has trained men and women for global impact since its inception. It is positioned at the center of culture and innovation as one of the most intentionally diverse Christian universities in the nation. From the student body to faculty and alumni, the culture is community, empathy, and care. With a focus on integrating spiritual transformation with academic excellence, Alliance University equips students to serve their communities as personally transformed and globally engaged change agents.
To learn more about this leader in Christian higher education, please visit allianceu.edu or contact the Alliance University Marketing Department at marketing@allianceu.edu.
Alliance University, formerly Nyack College, was founded in 1882 by Dr. Albert Benjamin Simpson and currently serves nearly 2,000 students in its undergraduate, graduate, and seminary degree programs. In addition to the Manhattan campus, an extension site is located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools accredits Alliance University. The Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York charters it.
