Bible App Creator Dr. Bobby Gruenewald Awarded Honorary Doctorate
YouVersion Bible on more than 500 million devices around the globe
I went to a university and studied finance. I never thought that what I could do in business would be something that God could use. I thought I would be working around the corner from you.””NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Gruenewald, creator of the YouVersion Bible app that is downloaded on nearly 500 million devices, was recently awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity at Alliance University. The 140-year-old Christian and Missionary Alliance school offers accredited undergraduate, graduate and seminary programs.
— Dr. Bobby Gruenewald
President Rajan Mathews made the presentation during a chapel service on the Manhattan campus located at 2 Washington Street near Wall Street. The presentation was originally scheduled for the 2021 commencement but was postponed by pandemic restrictions.
“It’s a huge honor,” said the humble new alumnus. “I’m an unlikely person to receive an award like this. I went to a university just like this one and studied finance. I never thought that what I could do in business would be something that God could use. I thought I would be working around the corner from you.”
The YouVersion Bible app was created in 2008 and was one of the first 200 apps offered in the initial launch of the App Store. The app is available in more than 1,500 versions of the Bible and in over 1,100 languages. Dr. Gruenewald is also a pastor at Life.Church based in Oklahoma. There, he oversees technological initiatives that facilitate the ability for churches around the globe to connect, learn from one another, and work together on evangelistic efforts.
Gruenewald is one of the leading voices on innovation and the use of technology in the global Church. Gruenewald, who earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from South Nazarene University, frequently writes and speaks on technology and digital communications. He has been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, NBC Nightly News, TechCrunch, CNN, CBS, and the Stanford Business Magazine.
Through the Life.Church Open Network, more than 460,000 pastors and church leaders all over the world have access to more than 10 million free resources. Sermons and curriculum for children, as well as ideas and tools to innovate in areas like worship, creative media, small groups, and leadership are available.
With the honorary doctorate conferred, Dr. Gruenewald is now a member of the Alliance University President’s Hall of Distinction.
