Arista Delivers Network as a Service for Healthcare Market

Arista Networks, ANET a leading provider of cloud networking solutions, will be demonstrating its Healthcare Network as a Service, a suite of network solutions designed to address the unique challenges of healthcare organizations, at the 2023 HIMMS Global Health Conference, Booth #4112, in Chicago from April 17-21.

"Arista Networks' Healthcare Network as a Service provides Wooster Community Hospital with the necessary tools and insights to enable us to deliver high-quality care while keeping our networks secure," said Andrew Virgili, Network Supervisor of Wooster Community Hospital. "The Arista solutions are specifically tailored to the healthcare industry's unique needs, providing our hospital with the tools we need to manage our network infrastructure, monitor network performance, and protect against security threats."

Based on Arista's EOS®, CloudVision® and Arista Cognitive Unified Edge (CUETM), Arista's Healthcare Network as a Service delivers the architecture, features, and platforms to ensure that a healthcare organization's networking infrastructure is secure, reliable, and effective in supporting the delivery of high-quality patient care. Benefits include:

Critical IT, IoT and IoMT discovery, identification and protection - Arista's Cognitive Unified Edge and threat detection, together with partnerships with Stanley AeroScout and Claroty Medigate, leverage artificial intelligence and behavioral analysis to automatically discover critical medical devices on the network and then profile, track, segment and map them as they move across the healthcare network.

Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems monitoring - Arista Cognitive Unified Edge provides healthcare professionals with key insights on how EHRS applications work in their environments with machine learning-based application dashboards to proactively monitor critical EHR application performance and provide automated troubleshooting and remediation.

Proactive Ransomware and insider threats identification - Ransomware and insider threats are rising across the board but are especially impactful in healthcare organizations. The AI-driven Arista AVATM (Autonomous Virtual Assist) sensors detect threats targeting a healthcare organization and identify the early warning signs of attacks such as ransomware, allowing the organization to take remedial action before significant impact. In addition, Arista's Awake Labs provides Healthcare CIOs with managed network detection and response capabilities, including expert threat hunting and 24x7x365 monitoring of healthcare networks.

HIPAA and HITECH compliance - The Arista DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF) provides healthcare organizations with complete visibility into their network traffic, allowing them to ensure their healthcare organizations meet their legal and regulatory obligations. CloudVision provides a compliance dashboard for security audit, patch and lifecycle management of the healthcare network infrastructure.

Simplicity through Zero Touch Provisioning and Operations - Healthcare organizations are constantly challenged in hiring staff to manage their network infrastructure. To address this challenge, CloudVision's zero touch provisioning and operations provide a plug-and-play approach to automating the build, deployment, and operation of healthcare network infrastructure. CloudVision's dashboards provide healthcare organizations client to cloud visibility with operator-specific dashboards summarizing the status of the network, the endpoints, and the client's experience. By leveraging NetDL data, CloudVision can store, process, and analyze network data in real-time, providing critical insights into patient care.

Holistic Endpoint Analyzer - provides a 360-degree view into wired and wireless connected endpoints enabling a deeper understanding of the experience of network clients and devices. Leveraging the Arista NetDLTM architecture for correlating network and security domains across the enterprise, the CloudVision Endpoint Analyzer functionality provides easy-to-use visualizations, including proactive dashboards, enterprise-wise endpoint search, and overall monitoring for all network-attached devices, including healthcare-specific endpoints.

Arista will demonstrate the Arista Healthcare as a Service at HIMMS23 in Chicago, April 17-21, in the South Hall, Booth #4112, and the Cybersecurity Command Center Kiosk, Booth #4309-2. Jason Bevis, AVP of Awake Labs and Sales Engineering at Arista, will speak on Threat Hunting, Io(M)T, Ransomware, Backdoors and Healthcare Data on Wednesday, April 19th 11:45 am in the Cybersecurity Command Center Theatre A. Customers wishing to learn more about Healthcare as a Service can request a meeting with Arista here.

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven client to cloud networking for large data center, campus, and routing environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack.

