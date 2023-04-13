MINSAIT SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF THE CAPITAL OF DEUSER AND LEAD TECHNOLOGY OFFERINGS IN THE INDUSTRY

MADRID, SPAIN, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The acquisition reinforces Minsait's commitment to the convergence of the physical and digital worlds in industry, and positions the technology company as the leading Spanish firm capable of offering the industrial sector real IT/OT convergence in its digitalization process
The joining of Minsait/Deuser capabilities facilitates a real transition to smart factories or Industry 4.0 for its customers, optimizing the use of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cybersecurity, as well as state-of-the-art automation and robotics
Minsait, Indra's consulting and information technology subsidiary, has announced the signing of a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Deuser, one of the most dynamic companies in operations technology (OT) in the field of industrial digitalization. Deuser has a specialized staff of about 100 professionals, serving leading customers in the Food and Beverage, Natural Resources, Automotive and Energy industries. The closing of the deal is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2023, once a number of previous conditions that are customary in this type of transaction have been met.
According to Luis Abril, CEO of Minsait and Director of Indra, "the acquisition positions us as the leading technology company in Spain capable of offering its industrial customers a real IT/OT convergence (information technology and operational technology) in their digitalization process. We have already seen that this convergence has enormous growth potential in other industries, such as energy and telecommunications, and the industrial sector is beginning to show the same trend". For Minsait's customers, this IT/OT convergence will have positive effects in areas such as industrial safety, the use of cloud computing, and accelerating the entry of artificial intelligence tools in the factory to detect failure patterns and improve quality and productivity.
The acquisition of Deuser fits perfectly within the scope of activity that Minsait encompasses under the "Phygital" concept or, in other words, the connection of the physical and digital worlds to optimize infrastructure and generate a sustainable impact. For Leo Benítez, Director of Phygital at Minsait, "the traditional model in which information technologies were on one side of the factory and operational technologies were on the other has an expiration date, as all the leading analysts have shown. Deuser's integration will allow us to offer our IT customers in industrial environments a complete end-to-end service, from ERP and CRM to the industrial process control elements (PLCs) of the production line. By combining capabilities we can properly speak of SmartFactory or Industry 4.0".
For Francisco Adame, CEO of Deuser, the deal is also optimal: "Minsait provides us with the ability to upscale, more opportunities for our team and the possibility of international growth. In addition, their corporate IT business perfectly complements our operational OT business. We have several customers in common to whom we can now offer transformative convergence projects by pooling our capabilities, paving the way for a smarter, more sustainable, innovative and competitive industry."
IT/OT integration is a trend highlighted by leading technology analysts. The CIO is gradually taking over decisions traditionally local to each plant and it can implement a better integration of industrial and corporate processes to increase efficiency and flexibility in operations.
About Minsait
Minsait, an Indra company (www.minsait.com), is a leading firm in digital transformation and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, it focuses its offering on high-impact value propositions, based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across-the-board range of services.
About Indra
Indra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers worldwide. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and Defence markets, and a leading firm in Digital Transformation and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value, end-to-end focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2022 financial year, Indra achieved revenue totaling €3,851 billion, almost 57,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.
