Encora Becomes an AWS Security Competency Partner

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encora, a digital engineering leader, announced that it has achieved core security distinction(s) in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency . This designation recognizes that Encora has demonstrated and successfully met AWS’s technical and quality requirements for providing customers with a deep level of consulting services expertise in designing, implementing, and optimizing foundational security capabilities to help them achieve their cloud security goals.Achieving core security distinction in the AWS Security Competency differentiates Encora as an AWS Partner that provides specialized consulting services designed to help companies from startups and mid-sized businesses to the largest global enterprises to adopt, develop and deploy security into their AWS environments increasing their overall security posture on AWS. To receive the designation, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.“Security is no longer a safeguard—it’s a growth enabler,” said Lalit Wadhwa, Chief Technology Officer at Encora. “This milestone reflects our commitment to solving tomorrow’s security challenges with precision, speed, and intelligence. By combining our global engineering capabilities with AWS’s powerful security suite, we are helping clients turn cloud risk into a competitive advantage.”AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.Encora’s security offerings include strategic consulting and implementation of AWS services such as Security Hub, GuardDuty, and CloudTrail, enabling real-time threat detection, proactive risk mitigation, and full-stack visibility. The company also supports the secure migration of legacy systems to AWS, ensuring compliance and resilience from day one, helping digital natives as well as large enterprises transform for the future.About EncoraHeadquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred technology modernization and innovation partner to some of the world's leading enterprises. With a focus on providing digital engineering services including product engineering & application modernization, cloud services, data & analytics, digital experience, cybersecurity, and AI & LLM engineering, Encora's vertical capabilities extend across hitech, healthcare & life sciences, retail & CPG, energy & utilities, banking, financial services & insurance, travel, hospitality & logistics, telecom & media, automotive industries.With 9,500 associates in 40 offices and delivery centers across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Encora delivers nearshore engineering agility to clients anywhere in the world, coupled with engineering at scale from India. Encora's cloud-first, data-first, AI-first approach enables clients to create differentiated enterprise value through accelerated digital transformation.For more information, please visit www.encora.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.