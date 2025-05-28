Hamilton Sets the Gold Standard in Event Exhibition

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton , an Indianapolis-based experiential and event marketing agency, has been honored with a prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards. The recognition was awarded for Hamilton’s outstanding work on the Dematic at MODEX experience , showcasing their expertise in crafting innovative and immersive event solutions.The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the United States, celebrating excellence and innovation in organizations of all sizes and industries. This year, over 3,600 nominations were submitted for consideration in categories ranging from Marketing and Communication to Product Development and Event Experiences. Hamilton was recognized in the Brand & Experiences – Exhibition Experience category for their exceptional partnership with Dematic at MODEX 2024."This award is a testament to the creativity and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and collaboration of an exceptional client," said Dan Cantor, Hamilton CEO. "We’re grateful for our partnership with Dematic, whose vision and innovation inspire us to push boundaries and deliver our best work.”Dematic’s exhibit at MODEX exemplified the cutting edge of event experiences. Featuring a sleek, all-black architectural design and synchronized LED content from 550 components, the space captivated attendees with its bold digital storytelling. A standout highlight was the anamorphic video screen above the entrance, showcasing 3D animations of Dematic’s equipment solutions, which drew attendees from across the show floor. Guests were immersed further with interactive VR demonstrations, storytelling walls, and hospitality features like a branded espresso bar. StudioH, Hamilton’s in-house creative studio, played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and delivering the anamorphic LED content, distinguishing Dematic as an industry pioneer.MoreJosh Halpern, Director – Business Development at Hamilton, also shared his thoughts on the recognition, saying, “This project was an exciting challenge, allowing us to bring together bolddesign and innovative digital content to create an extraordinary experience for Dematic and their clients. Being recognized for this incredible collaboration is proof of what can be achieved when a client and agency truly trust and support one another.”About HamiltonHamilton is a full-service experiential and event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies worldwide. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.