Team Rota: Isabella Cardenas

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, she has been taking “the traditional high-school curriculum with a few high placement classes such as Advanced Placement (AP) human geography, environmental science and pre-calculus.” When asked her favorite classes, Cardenas said she enjoys her AP classes best.



Outside of school, Cardenas spends the majority of her time swimming.



“I currently swim on three teams, one in Cadiz, the Rota Tiburones, and FAN (federación Andalucía denatación),” she said.

Swimming has provided her continuity within her ever-changing life as a military child.

“It has been difficult moving around and having deployed family members throughout my life,” she said, “but swimming have been a constant part of my life.”

During her time in Rota, Cardenas has broken numerous records as a member of the Rota Tiburones swim team and recently travelled to Mallorca to participate in a Spanish swim competition representing the United States.

When she’s not practicing or competing, Cardenas is a typical teen. However, many of her favorite activities involve water.

“Anything to do with the beach,” she said. “Whether it’s open water swimming, beach volleyball, soccer, surfing, or just hanging out with my friends.”

When asked why she enjoyed about being stationed in Rota, Cardenas said her travels throughout Europe and seeing historical places she never thought she would see.

“I would’ve never expected to be living in a different country having grown up in the States most of my life. Moving to Rota and traveling so much has been an invaluable experience.”