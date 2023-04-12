Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,714 in the last 365 days.

Open Call for Mural Art Workshop to Students

All Announcements

Published Date: Tuesday, 4 April 2023

 

Mural paintings are works of art developed through the application of colours, lines and figures not on canvas, but directly on the wall, ceiling or other large permanent surfaces. Different from the art of graffiti, it features pictorial elements, not letters. Another unique feature of the mural as an important part of street art is the harmonious inclusion of the architectural elements of the given surface into the painting.
The workshop to be organised in this scope will be followed up with hands-on workshops after the provision of information about wall and street art. The workshop will focus on line, color, texture, creation of figures, and formation of composition and similar aesthetic values and murals will be developed in groups. Some of the outcomes of the workshop will be applied on the selected walls of the University between 15 and 21 May 2023.
Your active participation is invited to create permanent works of art.
Our quota for the workshop to be carried out by Eastern Mediterranean University Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya is 20. Workshops will be held at the Activity Center every Wednesday between 17.30 and 19:00 until 10 May 2023.

Deadline for Applications: Monday, 20 April, 2023

click on link to apply : Apply here


You just read:

Open Call for Mural Art Workshop to Students

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more