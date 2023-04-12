Gina Lentine from Legal Shred is New i-SIGMA President-Elect

Legal Shred's Gina Lentine is named new President-elect of i-SIGMA (International Secure Information Governance & Management Association) in Las Vegas.
DEER PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Shred is excited to announce that its team member, Gina Lentine, has been elected as the President-elect of i-SIGMA (International Secure Information Governance & Management Association) at the i-SIGMA General Board Meeting held in Las Vegas on March 31, 2023. Lentine is the second woman to be elected into this prestigious position and her appointment reflects her dedication, expertise, and leadership skills in the secure information management industry.
As the President-elect of i-SIGMA, Lentine will work alongside the i-SIGMA Board of Directors, staff, and members to support the organization's vision and mission. She will be responsible for expanding and enhancing i-SIGMA's services, promoting ethical practices and standards in the secure information management industry, and advancing the Association's goals.
Lentine has been an active member of i-SIGMA for many years, and her expertise in the industry has earned her recognition and respect from her peers. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role, having served in various positions in Legal Shred. Her appointment as President-elect of i-SIGMA is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence.
"We are proud to have Gina represent Legal Shred and the industry at large in this prestigious position," said Legal Shred CEO, Sean Fredricks. "Gina is a true leader and innovator in the secure information management industry, and we are thrilled to see her elected as the President-elect of i-SIGMA. Her appointment reflects her hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence."
Legal Shred is a leading provider of secure document destruction services that help businesses and organizations protect their sensitive information and comply with legal requirements. The company offers on-site and off-site shredding, hard drive destruction, e-waste recycling, and other services that ensure the secure disposal of confidential data.
i-SIGMA is an international association representing the secure information management industry. The association promotes ethical practices and standards in the industry, provides education and training to its members, and advocates for policies that support secure information management.
For more information about Legal Shred and its services, please contact Sean Fredricks at 844-SHRED-00 or Sean@LegalShred.com.
