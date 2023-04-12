New Mobile Boston Sports Pub celebrates local pro teams

the Tiny Sports Pub celebrates beloved Boston sports.
Following the success of the Wee Irish Pubs, Tiny Pubs now launches the Wicked Tiny Boston Sports Pub. The mobile pub celebrates beloved Boston Sports teams.
Following the success of Wee Irish Pubs, we now offer an homage to Boston sports.”
— Matt Taylor, Co-owner Tiny Pubs
READING, MA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful launch of the Wee Irish Pubs in 2022, Tiny Pubs now brings Massachusetts a Tiny Sports Pub to help Boston area sports fans celebrate special events. The 120 square foot mobile pub celebrates beloved Boston Sports Teams, Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins with authentic team memorabilia.
The “Wicked” Tiny Sports Pub features beer taps, a kegerator, TV’s and seating for 10-12 including authentic Boston Garden stadium seats. The Tiny Pubs was created by and owned by Reading brothers Matt and Craig Taylor. According to Matt, “When we launched our Wee Irish Pubs, it definitely brought a nostalgic and emotional connection to the Emerald Isle. We wanted our next pub to have a similar nostalgic feel and given Boston’s rich sports history, the Tiny Sports Pub was perfect choice”. The pub helps local sports fans take pride in the “city of champions”.
“From the authentic Boston Garden seats to the Green Monster to championship banners in the rafters everything was selected to honor Boston team achievements” says Tiny Pubs co-owner Craig Taylor.
The Tiny Pubs are available for delivery in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. The pubs can be delivered directly to driveways for up to 24 hours. With heat and air conditioning the pubs are available year round. The pubs are ideal for milestone events such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and holidays. With multiple TV’s in the Tiny Sports Pub, it is ideal for watch parties with family, friends and co-workers.
Tiny Pubs is now accepting reservations for both the Wee Irish Pubs and the Tiny Sports Pub at tinypubs.com. For questions contact Tiny Pubs at info@tinypubs.com.
