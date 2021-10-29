The Wee Irish Pub is mobile and ready for delivery to Massachusetts venues
Wee Irish Pub looks and feels like a traditional Irish Pub
Entering the pub really feels like you are being transported to a small Irish village tavern”READING, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Irish Pub Now Available for delivery to Eastern Massachusetts events
Wee Irish Pub resembles an Irish Country Cottage
Reading, Massachusetts – After a long year of social distancing, it’s time to celebrate being together. Why not be the first in your neighborhood to rent the Wee Irish Pub, an authentic Irish Pub that looks and feels like being in an Irish Cottage complete with a bar ready for you to serve your guests’ favorite beverage. The difference? The Pub comes to you. The 100+ square foot pub is designed to be mobile to be delivered to your home or other venue.
The Wee Irish Pub was created by Craig and Matt Taylor, two brothers from Reading. “We’ve had a tremendous response to the pub” says co-owner Craig Taylor, adding “it really seems to be make a connection with people searching for a unique experience”.
In addition to traditional Irish Pub décor, the Wee Irish Pub comes complete with a bar, barback, taps for kegs, a small refrigerator, and seating for 8-10 friends or more. “Entering the pub really feels like you are being transported to a small Irish village tavern” says co-owner Matt Taylor. And to serve your favorite brew, you can either hire a bartender or serve your guests yourself.
The pub can be delivered within 50 miles of Reading and is perfect for driveway parties, weddings, corporate gatherings, or other events where you’d like to create a unique and memorable experience for your guests. Visit TinyPubs.com to learn more about the Wee Irish Pub and let the good times roll.
