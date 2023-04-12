Eastbound Interstate 10 to close between SR 51 and US 60  (April 14-17)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and use detours as eastbound Interstate 10 is closed between State Route 51 and US 60 this weekend from 10 p.m. Friday, April 14 to 4 a.m. Monday, April 17. Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be conducting overhead sign work and work zone set up. During this closure, the following ramps will be closed.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third, Seventh and Jefferson streets, Buckeye Road, 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and Broadway Road.

The loop ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.

The ramp from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.

The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10.

The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road.

The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.

The high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101(Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

West Valley drivers heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, The Curve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.