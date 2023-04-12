Kelowna to Host New Okanagan Health and Safety Conference

Make It Safe Okanagan is the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC hosts its first health and safety conference on Friday, April 21. Register today at www.makeitsafe.ca/okanagan-2023

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC announces new conference April 21 for Okanagan employers

We identified a need and moved to correct it. This conference brings best practices around these important issues to safety leaders and professionals in the region.” — Wayne Arondus, Chief Operating Officer, Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Make It Safe Okanagan is coming to Kelowna on Friday, April 21, 2023. At the one-day health and safety conference (already 85 percent sold out), Okanagan industry leaders and safety experts will share best practices on issues affecting manufacturers, food and beverage processors, and other employers in the region.

In WorkSafeBC’s latest reporting year, B.C. businesses recorded 53,754 injuries—7,376 of them serious— and 161 B.C. residents lost their lives to a workplace injury or disease.

“Every community in BC has the opportunity to improve health and safety in their workplaces—including those in the BC Interior,” notes Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing Alliance of BC, host to the event. “We bring home these safe practices that help build stronger communities.”

“Prevention starts with education,” McGuire adds. “At Make It Safe Okanagan local employers will learn not only from experts, but also from each other—taking away new skills and best practice and making valuable connections in the local health and safety community.”

Keynotes will highlight the impact of a serious injury or fatality at work and the steps leading Okanagan employers are taking to strengthen safety culture. The day’s workshops range from Joint Health and Safety Committee and supervisor essentials to ergonomics, safeguarding, and mental health topics—and address risk hot spots in the region.

Joining McGuire for an industry keynote panel will be Bryton Marine Group (KingFisher Boats, Vernon) Chief Operating Officer Stuart McVitty; Andrew Peller Limited (Kelowna) Maintenance and Continuous Improvement Manager Gordon Jack; Peerless Limited (Penticton) Senior Vice-President Andy McEachern; and Rahr Corporation (Gambrinus Malting, Armstrong) Regional Safety Manager Jeremy Armstrong-Waugh.

“We are proud of the headway our members are making in safeguarding their employees,” says Wayne Arondus, Chief Operating Officer of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. More than 400 companies in the Okanagan work with the Alliance to develop and build effective health and safety management processes. Many share concerns around similar health and safety issues in their workplaces. Arondus continues, “We identified a need and moved to correct it. This conference brings best practices around these important issues to safety leaders and professionals in the region.”

Make It Safe Okanagan will provide great takeaways for everyone—managers, supervisors, and anyone looking to improve safety and engagement with their teams.

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC is the not-for-profit health and safety association for British Columbia manufacturers and food processors and WorkSafeBC Certifying Partner for the Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence (the Certificate of Recognition, or COR, program for the manufacturing sector). The Alliance is committed to transforming the health and safety culture of organizations through effective OHS management systems, training, and certification. safetyalliancebc.ca

