PLEI Launches Indestructible Notebook and Pen Campaign Inspired by Space on Kickstarter

LONDON, LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PLEI, a cutting-edge design studio, has launched an innovative campaign on Kickstarter to unveil their latest creation, Ascent - the Indestructible Notebook and Pen, inspired by space technology. Designed to provide a premium writing experience that can withstand the toughest conditions, Ascent's campaign aims to revolutionize the way people take notes, capture ideas, and write in various environments.
Ascent's Indestructible Notebook and Pen are meticulously designed to offer a premium writing experience that surpasses traditional notebooks and pens. The combination of the Carbon Fiber Cover, Waterproof Stone Paper, and Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Pen with NASA-Approved Fisher Space Refill ensures durability, reliability, and functionality, making it a top choice for those who value quality and innovation in their writing tools.
-The Indestructible Notebook is crafted with a state-of-the-art Carbon Fiber Cover that provides exceptional durability, making it virtually indestructible and resistant to wear and tear. This ensures that the notebook can withstand frequent use and remain in pristine condition for a long time, making it a reliable companion for daily writing needs or adventurous journeys.
-The notebook also features Waterproof Stone Paper, which is tear-resistant and water-resistant. This unique paper allows users to write in any weather conditions without worrying about smudging or damage to the pages. Whether you're caught in a sudden rainstorm or need to jot down notes near water, the Indestructible Notebook is designed to keep your writing safe and legible in any environment.
-The Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Pen included with the notebook is a true marvel of engineering. It features a NASA-Approved Fisher Space Refill, which allows it to write smoothly in any situation, from zero-gravity environments to extreme temperatures. This makes it an ideal writing tool for adventurers, professionals, and space enthusiasts alike, ensuring that your writing experience remains consistent and reliable even in the most challenging conditions.
"We are excited to bring the Indestructible Notebook and Pen to the Kickstarter community," said James Smith, Co-founder of Ascent. "Our mission is to provide writers, explorers, and professionals with a notebook and pen that can withstand the most challenging situations, just like the technology used in space exploration."
Ascent's Kickstarter campaign offers a range of exciting rewards for backers, including early bird discounts, limited edition bundles, and various style options. Backers can choose from different pledge levels to support the campaign and be among the first to receive the Indestructible Notebook and Pen.
"We have put a lot of thought and effort into creating a notebook and pen that deliver an unparalleled writing experience," said Sarah Johnson, Co-founder of Ascent. "The Indestructible Notebook and Pen are not only durable, but also stylish and functional, making them the perfect companion for anyone who values quality and innovation."
Ascent's Kickstarter campaign for the Indestructible Notebook and Pen is now live and will run for 30 days. For more information about the campaign and to back the project, visit their campaign: Ascent - Indestructible Notebook & Pen Inspired by Space.
Indestructible Notebook & Pen Inspired by Space
