Dr. Jimmy Wu Recognized as a Top Dentist in San Diego Magazine

Dr. Jimmy Wu of Sutra Dental Spa and Coronado Dental Group made the 2022 list of Top Dentists in San Diego Magazine.
LA MESA, CA, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jimmy Wu has been recognized as a Top Dentist in San Diego Magazine. Dr. Wu is a cosmetic dentist in La Mesa and the head of Sutra Dental Spa. He also practices in Coronado with Coronado Dental Group, making him one of the more prolific providers of advanced dental care in the San Diego area.
Traditionally, San Diego Magazine’s publication of the annual Top Dentists list is based on a topDentists™ survey submitted by professionals in the dental field. Those surveyed are asked to nominate dentists on the basis of factors such as experience level, dedication to the pursuit of continuing education, use of advanced dental technology, and other factors. After thorough review and vetting of the nominees’ backgrounds and current standing in the practice of dental care, the final selections are made. Dr. Wu has been recognized as a Top Dentist multiple times since 2006.
Dr. Wu has been a practicing dentist in La Mesa for many years. While he has a strong focus on aesthetic dental care treatments such as porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and Smile Makeovers, Dr. Wu also offers restorative dentistry options such as dental implants and CEREC® dental crowns, as well as preventive care and many other treatments designed to enhance the health, function, and appearance of the teeth and gums. Dr. Wu says he ultimately wants patients to look forward to their visit with the dentist. In addition to providing an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation, Dr. Wu offers a number of sedation dentistry techniques, including IV sedation options, to help patients who suffer from dental anxiety feel calm and stress-free during their treatment.
Dr. Wu says he is honored to be part of the Top Dentists list once again, a distinction that further reinforces his commitment to safety, effective treatment, and results that can give patients new reasons to smile.
About Jimmy Wu, DDS
Dr. Jimmy Wu is an active member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the Academy of Laser Dentistry, the San Diego County Dental Society, and many other organizations. After earning his undergraduate degree in Biology from the University of California - San Diego, Dr. Wu obtained his dental degree from the University of Southern California. He has completed more than 5,000 hours of additional education and remains a steadfast supporter of continuing dental education in order to stay abreast of the latest treatments and techniques. Dr. Wu offers a comprehensive selection of options at his practice, including routine and preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and treatments for conditions such as TMJ Disorder and sleep apnea. Dr. Wu is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Dr. Jimmy Wu and Sutra Dental Spa, please visit sutrads.com or facebook.com/SutraDentalSpa.
