Pureinsights and MongoDB Accelerate Cloud-Based Search Applications

Partnership to Deliver Solutions and Services Leveraging MongoDB Atlas Search
Pureinsights has a proven track record of building exceptional data processing, search-centric platforms.”
— Alan Chhabra, Executive VP at MongoDB
HERNDON, VA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”), the leading independent search technology and services company, today announced a partnership with MongoDB, Inc. helping customers quickly and efficiently deploy search-based applications on the cloud-based MongoDB Atlas platform. With deep expertise in building applications on the latest Search, AI, and Data Platforms, now including MongoDB Atlas Search, Pureinsights is uniquely positioned to help enterprises modernize search application infrastructures in the cloud.
“We are thrilled to join forces with MongoDB and help customers unlock the power of MongoDB Atlas Search,” said Kamran Khan, Pureinsights’ CEO. “This partnership combines Pureinsights’ deep expertise in data transformation and cognitive search applications with MongoDB’s industry leading cloud database platform to help customers accelerate their time-to-value.”
“Time and Time again, our customers come to us looking for expertise to help write new application workloads or modernize legacy ones. Pureinsights has a proven track record of building exceptional data processing, search-centric platforms,” said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President at MongoDB. “We are excited to provide our customers enhanced methods to modernize as they migrate search-based applications to the cloud.”
As part of the announcement, MongoDB will acquire a minority stake in Pureinsights. Pureinsights will benefit from MongoDB’s advice and market reach while preserving its independent service provider status. More insight can be found in the MongoDB partner blog entitled “Search Modernization with Pureinsights and MongoDB Atlas Search.”
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customers go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."
Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.