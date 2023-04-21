Studio Beverage Group Acquires Pioneer BevCom, Expanding Service Offering into Digital Marketing

The acquisition will expand SBG's portfolio and market presence, strengthening its position as a leader in the direct-to-consumer space. Pioneer has a long-standing reputation for launching innovative wine clubs and eCommerce platforms. With this acquisition, SBG will be able to access Pioneer's playbook for successful eCommerce launches and marketing strategies. Pioneer CEO, Holly Berrigan, will be joining the SBG team as the Head of Growth and will immediately be providing digital marketing and eCommerce services to existing SBG clients as well as bringing their current portfolio into the SBG family.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pioneer BevCom and Holly to the Studio Beverage Group family," said Arie Gurevitch, CEO of Studio Beverage Group. "This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to expand our portfolio and better serve our clients. Pioneer’s reputation for quality and marketing innovation in the beverage alcohol space aligns perfectly with our own expansion goals, and we look forward to working together to create even more exciting offerings for our partners."
The acquisition of Pioneer is part of SBG's ongoing growth strategy, which has included several other acquisitions and key brand partnerships in recent years. The company is committed to delivering the most seamless experience for direct-to-consumer beverage alcohol sales and to staying at the forefront of the industry.
"We are excited to join forces with Studio Beverage Group and to be a part of its ongoing success," said Holly Berrigan, CEO of Pioneer. "As a previous client of SBG, we trust the organization and are eager to collaborate with SBG's talented team to leverage their resources to continue growing our portfolio."
To learn more about the acquisition, Pioneer's services, and SBG eCommerce solutions reach out to Beau Harris at bharris@studiobeveragegroup.com
About Studio Beverage Group
Studio Beverage Group is an industry leader in beverage alcohol eCommerce located in Napa, California. Since its inception, the company has been committed to simplifying the DtC model in the adult beverage space. The company's team of experts across compliance, logistics, and procurement draws on their extensive industry knowledge and experience to deliver innovative and effective solutions that help clients expand their reach into the DtC space.
About Pioneer BevCom
Pioneer BevCom is the leading back-end eCommerce and marketing service provider in the beverage alcohol space. The company works with brands across the US to leverage their audience via wine clubs and stores to add additional revenue streams and provide tailored experiences to their consumers.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.