Aeronet Atlanta Makes a Significant Upgrade

Southeast operations hub moves into a brand-new, spacious facility.
JONESBORO, GEORGIA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide’s Atlanta station has made a massive upgrade. Previously in a smaller facility, with limited warehouse space, they move into a new 200,493 square foot facility. With the drastic change in size comes the ability for Aeronet to have a true flagship presence in the Southeast, and to also be a comprehensive logistics solutions provider of storage, transloading, eCommerce fulfillment, and distribution.
The new facility is located within 10 miles of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).
This is now the largest station Aeronet has, and now gives the company five U.S. markets with facilities over 100,000 square feet. (Austin, Houston, Los Angeles, and Ontario are the others).
Contact General Manager Edie McElwaney (EMcElwaney@Aeronet.com) to find out how Aeronet Atlanta can handle your freight and logistics needs.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
