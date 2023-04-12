The Revolutionary Operational Trailer Balancing Platform

vHub Announces 2.0, a revolutionary Trailer Balancing Platform
Smart Trailer Sharing to better manage asset allocation and fight empty miles
Transportation organization of all sizes are battling imbalanced trailer assets. Fleet Managers and executives are seeing an increase in their OPEX and vHub's purpose is to aid in the reduction.”
— J.D. Redmon, CRO
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- vHub, a leading SaaS solution provider for the transportation industry, is proud to announce the launch of their latest platform, vHub 2.0. This new platform is designed to enable Operational Trailer Balancing for OEM's, Shippers, Brokers and Carriers, revolutionizing the way they manage their semi-trailers.
All companies in the supply chain that engage with Semi Trucks & Trailers are experiencing inefficiencies in their network, resulting in suboptimal usage of their assets. The cost to balance their trailers is unsustainable and causes hard choices on the P&L. vHub 2.0 addresses this challenge by providing a platform that allows for better utilization of semi-trailers, reducing the number of empty miles, and lowering man hours surrounding 'trailer sourcing'. With vHub 2.0, customers can expect to see improved cash flow net positive increases to their P&L, greater traceability and tracking of their hard assets, and an overall improvement in efficiency in their transportation operations. The platform's advanced analytics capabilities also provide customers with valuable insights into their operations, allowing them to make data-driven decisions that further optimize their supply chain.
"We are thrilled to introduce vHub 2.0 to the logistics industry," said Sebastien Blouin, President of vHub. "Our team is committed to providing carriers and brokers with the best possible tools to optimize their operations, and we believe that vHub 2.0 represents a significant step forward in achieving that goal."
J.D. Redmon, Chief Revenue Officer of vHub, also commented on the launch, stating that "vHub 2.0 is a game-changer for the transportation industry. With the ability to optimize the use of semi-trailers, our customers can expect to see significant improvements in their bottom line and a more efficient supply chain. We have given organizations the ability to run private networks or engage with vHub's marketplace. In both scenarios, the asset owner has full control over who rents or repositions their equipment. The paper trail needed to ensure compliance of the 'Inter-Change' is housed by WO within the platform, making it easy for customers to maintain compliance and track their assets."
vHub 2.0 offers a wide range of features to customers, including real-time visibility of available trailer capacity, dynamic load planning, automated load tendering, and instant invoicing. With its user-friendly interface and powerful analytics, vHub 2.0 is a must-have tool for any transportation company looking to improve their operations.
About vHub:
Headquartered in [Montreal, Quebec], vHub is a leading provider of SaaS/Software solutions for the transportation industry. The company's focus on Operational Trailer Balancing empowers OEMs, Shippers, Brokers, and Carriers to optimize the utilization of their semi-trailers, resulting in reduced empty miles and improved profitability. To learn more about vHub's innovative platform, schedule a demo!
