OpenTech Opens First & Only Self Storage Technology Experience Center

OpenTech Experience Center

Operators Are Invited to Test Drive Emerging Technology and Troubleshoot Operational Challenges

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, announced the opening of the OpenTech Experience Center — the industry’s first and only interactive, hands-on space designed to let operators test drive tenant services, emerging technology and new tools for facility operations. Located at its corporate headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, the center is set to open to visitors in early April.

“For nearly 20 years, OpenTech has tested new solutions to self storage operational challenges,” said Robert A. Chiti, CEO at OpenTech Alliance. “Several continue to help operators run their operations more effectively, others served a purpose for a time, and a few flat out failed. We also have technology that’s still ahead of its time. We have continued to innovate and iterate over time — working hand-in-hand with self storage owners and operators to fine-tuned our focus and grow our solutions to meet their evolving needs. We can finally fill an entire room with the technology we have developed — and more than a few hours with the lessons learned along the way. The Experience Center is a chance for our customers to see how it all works together, so they can feel confident they’ve chosen the technology that best fits their operation, and get to know the team that supports their success.”

The Experience Center is designed to help self storage operators put themselves in their tenants’ shoes and see how technology can drive tenant satisfaction, ease facility security concerns and create streamlined customer experiences that drive value to their business. Operators that visit will have an opportunity to explore the full suite of OpenTech solutions, including access control, kiosks, remote management services and more. Operators can also see how OpenTech solutions interface together, work with third-party services and simplify facility management.

This investment is another example of OpenTech’s commitment to the self storage industry, with exclusive solutions purpose-built for self storage application. The Experience Center will serve a critical role as the company develops new technology, allowing OpenTech engineers and product specialists to test and assess solutions in an environment designed to simulate the operator and tenant’s real-world experience — and get face-to face with operators for real-time feedback. The center will provide similar benefits as a training tool for OpenTech Authorized Dealers, new employees and industry partners — including third-party management companies that want to showcase OpenTech’s technology solutions to participating owners.

“Our Arizona location is home to an extremely passionate, talented, hardworking team of more than 175 employees,” said Bill Hoffman, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenTech Alliance. “Operators will get to meet the teams that create and support their products, and employees will benefit from a new level of collaboration with self storage operators and a chance to understand their day-to-day challenges firsthand.”

Operators that want to learn more or schedule a visit to the OpenTech Experience Center can share their interest here.