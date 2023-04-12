Electronic Waste Recycling Market to Reach USD 99.67 billion at 16.2% CAGR by 2030- By Market Research Future
Electronic Waste Recycling Market will exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 99.67 billion by 2030NEW YORK, NY, US, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Waste Recycling Market refers to the industry that recycles and processes discarded electronic devices and equipment such as mobile phones, computers, televisions, and other electronic appliances. The growing demand for electronic devices and the rapid rate at which these devices become obsolete has led to a significant increase in electronic waste. This has created a need for proper disposal and recycling methods to minimize the environmental impact of electronic waste.
The electronic waste recycling market has been growing at a significant rate in recent years and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The global electronic waste recycling market was valued at USD 17.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 99.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.
Key Players
The electronic waste recycling market is highly competitive, with a large number of companies offering recycling services. Some of the major players in the market include
• Sims Recycling Solutions
• Electronic Recyclers International Inc.
• Umicore SA
• CRT Recycling Inc.
• Waste Management Inc.
Get PDF Sample of Electronic Waste Recycling Market@
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2553
Regional Analysis
Regional analysis of the electronic waste recycling market reveals the following trends:
North America: The North American region is expected to have a significant share of the electronic waste recycling market due to the presence of major electronic waste recycling companies and the growing demand for recycled electronics. The United States is the largest contributor to electronic waste in the region, and the country has implemented several regulations to encourage electronic waste recycling.
Europe: The European region is also expected to have a significant share of the electronic waste recycling market due to the implementation of strict regulations on electronic waste disposal. The European Union's Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive requires member states to collect and recycle a certain percentage of electronic waste each year, which has boosted the growth of the electronic waste recycling market in the region.
Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the electronic waste recycling market due to the high volume of electronic waste generated in countries such as China, India, and Japan. China is the largest contributor to electronic waste in the world and has implemented several regulations to encourage electronic waste recycling. The growing demand for electronics in the region has also led to an increase in electronic waste generation, which has boosted the growth of the electronic waste recycling market.
Get Complete Report Details of Electronic Waste Recycling Market@
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-waste-recycling-market-2553
Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to have a small share of the electronic waste recycling market due to the low volume of electronic waste generated in the region. However, the region is expected to grow as more countries implement regulations on electronic waste disposal.
Latin America: The Latin America region is expected to have a small share of the electronic waste recycling market due to the lack of proper infrastructure for electronic waste recycling. However, the region is expected to grow as more countries implement regulations on electronic waste disposal and as the demand for recycled electronics increases.
Overall, the electronic waste recycling market is expected to continue growing in all regions as countries around the world implement regulations to encourage electronic waste recycling and consumers become more conscious of their impact on the environment.
Market Segmentation
Market segmentation is the process of dividing a market into smaller segments based on various characteristics such as demographics, behavior, needs, and preferences. The electronic waste recycling market can be segmented based on the following factors:
Type of Waste: The electronic waste recycling market can be segmented based on the type of waste being recycled such as computers, televisions, smartphones, refrigerators, and others.
Material Recovered: The electronic waste recycling market can also be segmented based on the type of material recovered such as metals, plastics, glass, and others.
Source of Waste: The electronic waste recycling market can be segmented based on the source of the waste such as households, industries, and governments.
Recyclers Type: The electronic waste recycling market can also be segmented based on the type of recycler such as pure play recyclers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and third-party logistics providers (3PLs).
Check Discount@
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2553
Geography: The electronic waste recycling market can be segmented based on geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
End-use Industry: The electronic waste recycling market can also be segmented based on the end-use industry such as automotive, construction, consumer electronics, and others.
Recycling Process: The electronic waste recycling market can be segmented based on the recycling process such as mechanical recycling, pyrolysis, hydrometallurgical process, and others.
Market segmentation helps electronic waste recycling companies to better understand their target customers and their needs, which can help them to develop more effective marketing strategies, products, and services. It also helps companies to tailor their operations, logistics, and supply chain to specific customer segments, which can lead to more efficient and cost-effective operations.
Related Report@
Virtual Reality Headsets Market Research Report- Forecast to 2030
Mobile Accessories Market Research Report - Forecast till 2030
About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+1 628-258-0071
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube