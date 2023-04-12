Scotland Gin Wins The Best Spirit Award At 2023 London Spirits Competition

London Spirits Competition Winners

Downpour from North Uist Distillery Scotland won Spirit of the Year 2023, with a whopping 98 points.

The quality of this year’s entrants was high, with a strong showing from tequila and whisky producers – both in terms of quality and the number of submissions.” — Sid Patel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The results of the 2023 London Spirits Competition are out. This is a competition where spirits are judged keeping end consumers in mind. Spirits are rated with three main criteria in mind: quality, value and packaging. To be a medal winner, Spirits must show a high rating in all the three factors with the most weightage on quality.

Downpour from North Uist Distillery won Spirit of the Year 2023, with a whooping 98 points. “London dry gin with juniper, citrus and spice on nose and palate with well rounded and rich texture with hints of cardamom and liquorice towards the end.” were the tasting notes given by Judges.

A record number of entrants this year were vying for the much-coveted bronze, silver, and gold medals, with about 2000 spirits brands entering from more than 80 countries. The competition prides itself on consistently being assessed by a top panel of judges, consisting of some of the world’s leading figures from the hospitality sector.

Some of the country’s top bartenders and spirits buyers gathered on March 22-23-24 at St Mary's Church in London’s Marylebone, sniffing, swirling, and spitting their way through a vast array of gins, vodkas, and whiskies as well as a range of more esoteric spirits, as the judging of the London Spirits Competition was going on.

The top spot was secured by Downpour which is made by North Uist Distillery Co. Everything they do at North Uist Distillery Co. is inspired by their beautiful island surroundings.

Clear in the bottle, cloudy in the glass. Downpour gin bursts into life with a splash of tonic, releasing essential oils from specially selected botanicals, drenching you in island flavour.

2023 London Spirits Competition Winners:

Spirit of the Year: Downpour Scottish Dry Gin by North Uist Distillery at 98 points, United Kingdom.

Distilery of the Year: Virginia Distillery Company, United States.

Best Spirit by Value: Dry As A Nun by Distillers Republic at 95 points, Latvia.

Best Spirit by Quality: Young Henrys Gin And Tonic by Young Henrys Brewing and Distilling Company at 97 points, Australia.

Best Spirit by Packaging: Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka by Kirker Greer Spirits at 96 points, Japan.

Vodka of the Year: Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka by Kirker Greer Spirits at 96 points, Japan.

Rum of the Year: Bodegas Papiamento Rum Caribbean Carnival by Bodegas Papiamento Aruba at 95 points.

Tequila of the Year: Jaja Tequila by Jaja Spirits at 94 points, Mexico.

Gin of the Year: Downpour Scottish Dry Gin by North Uist Distillery at 98 points , United Kingdom.

Whisky of the Year: Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky by Virginia Distillery Company at 98 points, United States.

Brandy of the Year: Apricot Brandy by Tamborine Mountain Distillery at 96 points, Australia.

Liqueur of the Year: De Kuyper Sour Rhubarb Liqueur by De Kuyper at 92 points, Holland.

Cognac of the Year: Courvoisier Cognac XO Royal by Courvoisier at 95 points, France,

Mezcal of the Year: Defrente by Tequila Defrente at 93 points, Mexico.

RTD of the Year: Young Henrys Gin And Tonic by Young Henrys Brewing and Distilling Company at 97 points, Australia

Non-Alcoholic of the Year: Sober - Whisky 0.0% by Sober Spirits Sas at 92 points, France.

About the London Spirits Competition:

The London Spirits Competition is an international spirits competition organized by Beverage Trade Network. The competition looks to recognise, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to tick all the boxes - quality, value and packaging.