UK and US enterprises, including Platinum and Menzies, are now using Clientshare to digitise their client reviews

Clientshare Pulse Client Data Dashboards

Clientshare Pulse, the leading business reviews tool for B2B enterprises, helps senior leaders prevent client loss at a time when retention is critical.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The challenge for senior B2B leaders to avoid churn and know how their clients feel fuels Clientshare’s 30% Q1 growth and supports additional investment from UK VC Blackfinch.

Clientshare Pulse is a workflow tool that enables B2B enterprises to deliver high quality, consistent business reviews, and measure NPS and CSAT. Digitising the review process gives businesses complete visibility of the health of their client relationships and provides the ability to act quickly on feedback and scores to deliver increased retention, growth and efficiency.

Following 70%+ year-on-year growth in FY22, Clientshare delivered rapid growth in Q1 through the continued adoption of Pulse.

Their Q1 highlights include:

• 30% growth in Q1 of Clientshare Pulse, the industry leading client review tool.

• New enterprise contracts with global logistics providers Expeditors and Menzies, FM supplier Platinum and a global agreement with Compass Group, the world’s leading £25bn contract catering powerhouse.

• Follow on investment in FY22-23 from Blackfinch’s EIS / VCT fund.

• Release of new public facing API allowing clients to pull data such as their CSAT scores, NPS and other feedback straight from Clientshare into their own data warehouse. Clientshare customers will now be able to access their clients’ sentiment data alongside their usual CRM data, make informed sales decisions without having to switch between programs and save valuable account manager hours.

James Ward, Clientshare’s Managing Director, had this to say:

“Stopping contract churn is now at the forefront of B2B leaders' minds; losing clients in a tough economic climate can set businesses’ growth plans back by years. The leaders we work with in companies like Mitie, Atalian Servest and Impellam recognise that quarterly business reviews are key to success. We’re delighted that they are using Clientshare to manage reviews, get CSAT/NPS and client feedback and access health scorecards helping them identify opportunity and manage the risk of churn.”

Q2 promises to be another record quarter with more enterprise businesses turning to Clientshare and existing customers expanding their rollout into new geographies. The team continues to expand at pace and will move into new offices in the City of London to accommodate growing Product and Customer Success teams.

---END---

About Clientshare:

Clientshare launched in 2017 with a vision to fix client relationships on a global scale. From their very first customer, to their latest enterprise win, they’ve kept their passion for helping B2B businesses retain and grow their most precious asset - their clients. In 2021 they launched Pulse, the leading workflow tool that helps businesses deliver digitised, efficient client reviews that prevent the loss of clients, increase revenue and improve productivity. The tool provides invaluable data via the account and leadership dashboards, so that businesses can always know the pulse of their clients’ health.