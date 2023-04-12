CORSO MARKETING GROUP CONTINUES TO ELEVATE THE EXPERIENCE AT THE 2023 COACHELLA FESTIVAL® AND THE ZENYARA® LUXURY ESTATE

Zenyara Estate Luxury Villa

WORLD RENOWNED IN-DEMAND ARTISTS RUFUS DU SOL, TALE OF US, KEINEMUSIK, TO HEADLINE AT THE CMG-PRODUCED ZENYARA® ESTATE APRIL 14-16, 2023 FOR FESTIVAL WEEKEND 1

INDIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ACTIVATIONS FROM ADIDAS® AND HEINEKEN® PRODUCED BY EXPERIENTIAL INDUSTRY LEADERS, CMG, TO BE SHOWCASED AT THE ANNUAL MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL

With over twenty years of industry experience, CMG strategic creative agency provides unprecedented solutions and partner alliances. Through their expert team of creators, CMG (Corso Marketing Group), produces high level marketing that delivers results while further building brand recognition through out of the box event activations year round. From strategy to design, development to production and activation to amplification, CMG continues to elevate as an industry leader and driving force behind the most buzzworthy of experiential collaborations. CMG works internationally with the most recognized and well respected of brands across the consumer, retail, hospitality and technology sectors, including adidas, Heineken, RH, Red Bull, Don Julio, Soho House, SHEIN, Amazon, Wynn Nightlife, TAO Group Hospitality, and AEG.

CMG has been a primary experiential production agency and partner of Goldenvoice since the inception of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival®. CMG also remains Goldenvoice and AEG’s official annual partner for off-site Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival® events, focused at ZENYARA® luxury estate, while simultaneously producing official on-ground festival sponsorship for over two decades.

CMG is also the Agency of Record for three Coachella Festival® annual sponsors inclusive of Heineken®, adidas® and Red Bull®. Following the announcement of Bad Bunny as the first Latin artist to headline Coachella Festival®, adidas® x Bad Bunny, is also set to debut an impressive activation at this year’s festival. CMG is producing the "adidas Campus Experience," sure to be an active and in-demand attraction transporting festival goers from the desert into the world of adidas x Bad Bunny. Stay tuned for more announcements related to this highly anticipated and exclusive immersive brand experience.

For the 2023 Coachella Festival®, the Official Beer Sponsor of Coachella® for 22 years and counting, Heineken®, is focused on buzz around the introduction of its new hero flavor, Heineken® Silver, aiming to elevate the festival for attendees through engaging moments at #HeinekenHouse. Festival goers will be among the first in the country to taste NEW Heineken® Silver, a crisp and refreshing, lower-carb, lower-cal beer hitting shelves nationwide as part of Heineken's lineup. The one-of-a-kind Heineken® House will be a show-stopping destination where attendees can have their own special moment on the dance floor, at the beer garden or by interacting with a variety of highly visual artistic installations. In addition to a focus on its new star flavor Heineken® Silver, the Heineken House beer garden will offer Heineken® Original, Alcohol-free Heineken® 0.0, and offerings from the Dos Equis® portfolio. Guests will also be able to catch up close musical performances from incredible artists, featuring iconic hip-hop acts and an eclectic mix of genre-adjacent names in music. For Weekend 1, April 14th-16th, Friday kicks off with acts such as Bones, Felix Da Housecat, Walker & Royce presented by Rules Don’t Apply x House Heads and continues all weekend with an all vinyl performance by Dj Pee.Wee aka Anderson Paak and headliners Method Man & Redman, plus Andre Power, Austin Millz, SG Lewis, Space Yacht, Londonbridge, Nghtmre, Whipped Cream, Niiko x Swae. (Activation is 21+).

“Our two decade partnership with Goldenvoice/AEG is one of our most strategic at CMG and every year they continue to push the boundaries of excellence, that means we need to constantly elevate our executions to meet their level of expectation. This year we have an incredible lineup at Heineken® House and the adidas® Campus experience is unlike anything fans have ever seen.” - CMG Founder and CEO, David Corso

In addition to the Coachella Festival® official partnerships, CMG leads all events and production at the ZENYARA® luxury estate over both weekends. ZENYARA® is an impressive 70 acre desert estate located in the heart of the Coachella Valley, whose recognition continues to gain visibility through the programming of CMG, which kicked off in 2018 when the estate first debuted. An unmatched oasis and uber exclusive destination, ZENYARA® achieves continuous global recognition in the real estate sphere for its design and grounds offerings, with its annual festival programming produced by CMG responsible for building year round desire. The annual programming by CMG establishes it as an in-demand mainstay, the most desired of off-site VIP event destinations to those in the know year after year. The deluxe property featuring an aquatic wonderland complete with an active man made white sand beach, front entry mote, boating path with full array of boat and jetski options, and an infinity resort-style pool offers a wow-factor to the guest like no other Coachella Valley property.

“We cannot help ourselves to continue making our after parties the most anticipated year after year. Desert Dreams with Rufus Du Sol, Tale of Us, Keinemusik, Gordo, Fisher and more will make every night at ZENYARA® estate the next level. We are also very fortunate for our partners Framework for talent bookings, TAO, Wynn, Tequila Don Julio®, Heineken® Silver and Red Bull®, as they make it all possible. Most of all, kudos to the CMG team of creators, producers, thinkers and doers! - CMG Founder and CEO, David Corso

The CMG 2023 Weekend 1 official activation lineup includes:

ZENYARA® Estate

Festival Weekend 1: (produced by CMG)

- Friday April 14 - TAO Desert Nights presents Tale of Us with Ariel Vromen

- Saturday April 15 - CMG presents Desert Dreams with Rufus Du Sol and Cassian with partners CMG, Framework, Tequila Don Julio®, Heineken® Silver and Red Bull®

- Sunday April 16 - CMG and Framework presents Keinemusik, Benji B, Uncle Waffles featuring brand partners Tequila Don Julio®, Heineken® Silver and Red Bull®

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival® - (official festival partners)

- Adidas® Campus Experience - Details to be announced - Festival Grounds, produced by CMG

- Heineken® House - Festival Grounds, produced by CMG

Additional programming and Weekend 2 event announcements will continue to roll out throughout upcoming consecutive festival weekends, April 14-24, 2023.

