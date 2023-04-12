2023 London Spirits Competition Winners Announced

London Competitions

The results of the 2023 London Spirits Competition are out. This is a competition where spirits are judged keeping end consumers in mind.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The results of the 2023 London Spirits Competition are out. This is a competition where spirits are judged keeping end consumers in mind. Spirits are rated with three main criteria in mind: quality, value and packaging. To be a medal winner, Spirits must show a high rating in all the three factors with the most weightage on quality.

A record number of entrants this year were vying for the much-coveted bronze, silver, and gold medals, with about 2000 spirits brands entering from more than 80 countries. The competition prides itself on consistently being assessed by a top panel of judges, consisting of some of the world’s leading figures from the hospitality sector.

Some of the country’s top bartenders and spirits buyers gathered on March 22-23-24 at St Mary's Church in London’s Marylebone, sniffing, swirling, and spitting their way through a vast array of gins, vodkas, and whiskies as well as a range of more esoteric spirits, as the judging of the London Spirits Competition was going on.

The 2023 Competition saw 367 entries from the Australia as the top entrant country, followed by 303 products from United Kingdom and 138 from the United States. 695 Gins made Gin the top category entrant followed by Rum and Whiskey. There was a solid growth in participation of Rums showing signs that Rum is expected to grow in 2023.

The stellar line-up included independent drinks brand consultant and spirits buyer Ivan Dixon; Harvey Nichols spirits and beer buyer Bryan Rodriguez ; bar owner and industry consultant Salvatore Calabrese, director of mixology at the Donovan bar Federico Pavan, Soho House’s Diana Aladzic, Electrics House bars manager Emilia Wrelton, Duke’s Hotel head bartender Enrico Chaippini; Michal Fink, bar manager at One Hundred Shoreditch; and Minas Kotoulas, head of bars at Brasserie Zedel to name but a few.

2023 London Spirits Competition Winners:

Spirit of the Year: Downpour Scottish Dry Gin by North Uist Distillery at 98 points, United Kingdom.

Distilery of the Year: Virginia Distillery Company, United States.

Best Spirit by Value: Dry As A Nun by Distillers Republic at 95 points, Latvia.

Best Spirit by Quality: Young Henrys Gin And Tonic by Young Henrys Brewing and Distilling Company at 97 points, Australia.

Best Spirit by Packaging: Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka by Kirker Greer Spirits at 96 points, Japan.

Vodka of the Year: Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka by Kirker Greer Spirits at 96 points, Japan.

Rum of the Year: Bodegas Papiamento Rum Caribbean Carnival by Bodegas Papiamento Aruba at 95 points.

Tequila of the Year: Jaja Tequila by Jaja Spirits at 94 points, Mexico.

Gin of the Year: Downpour Scottish Dry Gin by North Uist Distillery at 98 points , United Kingdom.

Whisky of the Year: Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky by Virginia Distillery Company at 98 points, United States.

Brandy of the Year: Apricot Brandy by Tamborine Mountain Distillery at 96 points, Australia.

Liqueur of the Year: De Kuyper Sour Rhubarb Liqueur by De Kuyper at 92 points, Holland.

Cognac of the Year: Courvoisier Cognac XO Royal by Courvoisier at 95 points, France,

Mezcal of the Year: Defrente by Tequila Defrente at 93 points, Mexico.

RTD of the Year: Young Henrys Gin And Tonic by Young Henrys Brewing and Distilling Company at 97 points, Australia

Non-Alcoholic of the Year: Sober - Whisky 0.0% by Sober Spirits Sas at 92 points, France.,