Marketing 2.0 Conference Reviews B2B Marketing Scams In A Post-COVID World

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses increasingly shift towards digital marketing strategies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, B2B marketing scams have become more prevalent. These scams are designed to deceive businesses and trick them into paying for marketing services that either don't exist or are of low quality. With the rise of remote work and the accelerated shift to digital marketing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have become more vulnerable to B2B marketing scams.
Keeping this in mind, panelists at the Marketing 2.0 Conference on December 19-21, 2022, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA, reviewed the emergence of B2B marketing scams in a post-COVID world, along with the prevention measures to help prevent further emergence of such scams, spam, and fraud.
Switching focus towards scams, spam, and fraud in the B2B marketing space, panelists at Marketing 2.0 Conference highlighted how most B2B marketing scams involve false advertising and misleading claims. Scammers will make false or deceptive claims about their services to lure businesses in. For example, they might promise to deliver a specific number of leads or sales but fail to deliver on those promises.
Reports also suggest that SEO scams have been an emerging trend post-COVID. Businesses are promised high rankings in search engine results through SEO (search engine optimization) services. However, these services may use shady techniques such as keyword stuffing or link schemes, ultimately harming the business's website and reputation.
Due to the burdensome financial impacts of the pandemic, many businesses have needed financial assistance. Recognizing this, scammers have been seen offering fraudulent government grants or loans to businesses, leaving them open to data theft and reputational and economic turmoil.
Keeping in mind the emergence of B2B marketing scams post-pandemic, verifying the legitimacy of businesses and their services is more crucial than ever. This can include checking their website and social media accounts for authenticity, researching their business history and reviews, and confirming their contact information.
Along with verification and thorough background checks, businesses must prioritize one of the most effective prevention measures, educating and training employees on recognizing and avoiding B2B marketing scams.
