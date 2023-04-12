Education 2.0 Conference Reviews EdTech Scams Via Gamification

One of the Education 2.0 Conference's fireside chats, hosted in the USA, reviewed the spam/scam offenses in EdTech due to gamification
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the incorporation of gamification in EdTech has increased. Gamification in EdTech involves using points, badges, leaderboards, and other game-like elements to incentivize learning and increase student engagement. These features have improved student motivation and can be especially effective in online learning environments. Unfortunately, while gamification has the potential to make learning more engaging and enjoyable for students, it can also facilitate scams and fraud in EdTech environments, particularly for those from lower-income backgrounds or with less access to technology.
Prevalent EdTech scams and fraud due to gamification threaten the quality of education that students receive. Speakers at the Education 2.0 Conference on December 19-21, 2022, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA, reviewed gamification's integration in Edtech, the scams, spam, and frauds being facilitated due to this integration as well as prevention measures to help rectify this concerning trend.
Misleading metrics have become a common Edtech scam, as experts at Education 2.0 Conference stated. Scammers might use misleading metrics to make it appear that students are performing better than they are or to manipulate students into paying for additional products or services.
Scammers may take advantage of this by offering "discounted" subscriptions or special deals that turn out to be scams, leaving students out of pocket and without access to the resources they need. Additionally, gamified EdTech platforms may be targeted with predatory advertising that takes advantage of students' vulnerabilities or lack of experience with online scams.
Phishing scams have been a hot topic of discussion for experts when referring to gamification's integration in EdTech. Phishing emails by scammers might contain links to a fake login page that looks real but is designed to steal the student's login credentials. Scammers might also use Gamification to entice students to click links or download files containing malware or viruses.
A potential solution discussed at Education 2.0 Conference is to create a centralized database of EdTech products vetted and approved by a trusted authority. This would make it easier for educators and students to find high-quality, trustworthy products and avoid scams.
Another effective solution is to promote digital literacy and critical thinking skills among students. By being more aware & vigilant on how to identify EdTech scams and evaluate the quality of these products, educational institutions can be better equipped to protect themselves from fraud and make informed decisions about their learning.
