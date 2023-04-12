Global Static And Rotating Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Static And Rotating Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Static And Rotating Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the static and rotating equipment market. As per TBRC’s static and rotating equipment market forecast, the static and rotating equipment market size is expected to reach $32.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The rising popularity and adoption of renewable energy sources to reduce the carbon footprint is expected to propel the growth of the static and rotating equipment industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest static and rotating equipment industry share. Major players in the static and rotating global equipment industry include Alfa Laval AB, Atlas Copco AB, Pentair plc, General Electric Company, Metso Oyj, Siemens AG, Sulzer Limited.

Static And Rotating Equipment Market Segments

1) Product Type: Oil and Gas Static Equipment, Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment

2) By Static Equipment: Valves, Boilers, Furnaces, Heat Exchangers

3) Rotating Equipment: Compressors, Turbines, Pumps

4) By Application: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

Static and rotating equipment refers to the equipment and machinery that uses kinetic energy to transport fluids, gases, and other materials. It includes turbines, pumps, generators, compressors, and engines. Static and rotating equipment are used in the oil and gas industries to transfer fluids, gases, and other materials using kinetic energy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Static And Rotating Equipment Market Trends

4. Static And Rotating Equipment Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Static And Rotating Equipment Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

