Healthcare in Metaverse Market Size to Reach USD 5.8 Billion, With a CAGR of 48.3% by 2030
Explore the exciting world of healthcare in the metaverse market and discover how it's transforming the way we access medical services.
Healthcare in Metaverse Market Research Report Information By Component (Software & Hardware), By Technology (Telemedicine, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Others) - Forecast 2030
— MRFR
According to MRFR analysis, the Healthcare in Metaverse Market is expected to register a CAGR of 48.3% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 5.8 billion by 2030.
The concept of healthcare in the metaverse market refers to the provision of medical services, products, and resources within virtual and augmented reality environments. In the metaverse, users can interact with digital representations of healthcare professionals, access medical information, receive treatment and therapy, and even simulate medical procedures.
As the metaverse market continues to grow, it is expected that the use of virtual and augmented reality technologies in healthcare will become more prevalent, offering new and innovative ways to improve patient outcomes and access to healthcare services.
Healthcare in Metaverse Industry Key Players
Some of the key Healthcare in Metaverse market players are:
Novarad Corporation (US)
GE Healthcare (US)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Meta Platforms Inc (US)
Nvidia Corporation (US)
Microsoft Corporation (US)
Roblox Corporation (US)
Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
Zimmer Biomet (US)
Veyond Metaverse (US)
gameChange VR (UK)
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the healthcare industry, including the metaverse market. With social distancing and restrictions on physical interactions, virtual and augmented reality technologies have become increasingly important for delivering healthcare services remotely.
Moreover, healthcare providers have started to use virtual and augmented reality for medical training and education, as physical classes and hands-on training have been limited.
Regional Analysis
North American region is the largest market for healthcare in the metaverse. The United States and Canada are the major countries driving growth in this region, with a high adoption rate of virtual and augmented reality technologies in healthcare.
The North American market is driven by factors such as a large number of healthcare providers, high healthcare spending, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region has a well-established healthcare system and a high level of technological innovation, making it an ideal environment for the growth of the metaverse market in healthcare.
Healthcare in Metaverse Market Segmentation
The Healthcare in Metaverse Market has been segmented into technology, application and end-user.
Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into telemedicine, augmented reality and digital twins.
Based on the application, the healthcare in metaverse market has been segmented into Pre-Operation & Post-Operation Planning, Immersive 3D Training, 3D Lectures and VR Therapy
Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and insurance companies.
