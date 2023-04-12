The newest single and video from entertainer J Young MDK is breaking plenty of records across the globe

“All I Need Forever” is charting in the top 5 on all streaming platforms worldwide

This record is for people who have been doubted and unappreciated. It's to inspire you to find your inner G.O.A.T.” — J Young MDK

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

• More than 150,000 views on YouTube.

• The No. 1 streaming single in its category on Spotify

• The No. 1 most-viewed music video in the Worldwide category on Apple iTunes

• Top position on daily music charts in other countries, including Iceland

Although the musician and actor has received great acclaim over the years for his musical contributions and acting roles, this is the first time he’s received such strong universal support from the international musical community.

Over the last week, he’s continued to thank everyone who has continued to support him and his music on social media.

“All I Need Forever” has a catchy rhythm but the message is empowering. In it, he shares his early struggles as an artist with a dream, then how he’s beaten all odds and now ended up on top. Today, no one can take that away from him. With lyrics like “I’m an owner, boss, and GOAT at any cost,” many fans are already feeling inspired to use it for their own personal anthems.

The video, directed by Joe Corea, also includes captivating images of J Young MDK.

In the last six months, J Young MDK has released more than six singles as well as appeared in several movies and TV shows. The entertainer has been called one of the hardest working musicians in hip-hop today and a jack of all trades for his success in many musical styles.

J Young MDK also made musical history in 2020 by releasing two full-length albums of different musical genres in one day, followed by a third a week later.

He’s currently recording his fifth album, “Forever Young” which is expected later this year.

To keep up with J Young MDK, follow him on social media @jyoungmdk.



J Young MDK - All I Need Forever (Official Video)