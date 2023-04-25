Celebrate "It's Old Gregg!" Birthday Party as Actor/Producer Greg Tally Turns 50

Greg Tally Birthday Party (All Photos taken by Sherri Determan) Greg Tally is 50!: (All Photos taken by Sherri Determan) Greg Tally Birthday Bash: (All Photos taken by Sherri Determan)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans, friends, and industry professionals gathered to celebrate the 50th birthday of actor, producer, and author Greg Tally on April 2, 2023, at the luxury Lounge of premiere gated community in Los Angeles. The event was a playful red-carpet affair hosted by GTK PR Agency, LLC, Owner, and Senior Publicist Sherry Lee. Senior Publicist Jessica Bravo overseeing all the red carpet and festivities of the evening.

Greg Tally, a 1991 graduate of the High School for the Performing & Visual Arts, is known for his work in films such as "Swamp Lion" and "Bermuda Island." He is also a co-author of the radio plays "Soylent Scrooge: Or Christmas Is Made of People" and "Airport Insecurity," as well as the plays "The Broken Pot: A Lost Greek Comedy of Aristophanes" and "Master Howleglas's Medieval Drive Time Radio Show." Greg Tally is the executive producer and co-host of the Rondo Hatton Award-winning Revival League Podcast, currently airing as the Damn Dirty Drive-In, and owns a dinosaur-themed hotel in Denver, Colorado.

The quirky birthday bash featured a red-carpet event with step and repeat, guests dressed in suits, gowns, and tutus, a watercolor craft station, a taco bar provided by Las Madres Catering Service, a "fuzzy man peach" cake, Bailey's Shoe Bar with Irish Creme Cake Pops, and over 100 prizes up for grabs through various games. Guests were encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #realgregtally, #gtkpragency, #oldgreggbash, #baileyirishcreme, and #sandimascake.

At the "It's Old Gregg!" Birthday Party, Greg Tally and fellow actor Galen Howard brought their unique brand of humor and shenanigans to the event, ensuring that guests enjoyed an unforgettable night filled with fun, friends, food, and games. The duo's lighthearted antics and infectious energy created a lively atmosphere that encouraged everyone to let loose and have a great time.

From the red carpet to the watercolor craft station and the games with exciting prizes, Tally and Howard's playful spirit made the celebration a truly memorable experience for all who attended. Their commitment to bringing joy and laughter to their guests is a testament to the genuine friendships and connections within the entertainment industry.

Notable attendees included Greg Tally, Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick, Rachelle Henry, Paris Bravo, Kash Hovey, Bron Theron, Director Meitar Paz, Veronica Marie, Yabetz Cohen Perez, Galen Howard, Andrew Gora, Larry Butler, Marie-Katerina Jonsberg, Rachel Ashley Johnson, Tim Realbuto, Josi Kay, Ronnie Angel, Halle Capone, Nicole Sixx, Kathryn Hollis Peters, Lisa K. Crosato, Yara Estrada Lowe, Annabelle Munro, Gabriel Durst, Tyrone Tann, Kitty Brucknell, Saint Heart, Philip Stephens, Tony DeGuide, Lobat Asadi, Patti Negri, Father Sebastiaan, Paul Louis Harrell, Jay Watts, Jessica Mathis AKA Divinity Rose, Ricky Rebel, Ronee Collins, IIana Parks, Marisa Parks, Mitch Parks, Mike Ferguson, Joe Barlam, Jason Zlatkus, Chris Kennedy, Savannah Trujillo-Poelma, Molly White, Matthew Gallagher, Theresa Burkhart, Ryan Pavich, Lance Caver, Auzi Capri, James Balsamo , Erin Tatro, Philip Stevens, Amanda Fitch, Susan Lavelle, Amanda Woods, Laura Mason, Isaac Stewart Obsolete, Giselle Kaila Entity, Lori Zlatkus among others . Getty Photographer Amy Graves and Alamy Photographer Sherri Determan were also present to capture the night's memorable moments.

In addition to GTK PR Agency, other PR agencies were invited to the event, showcasing a spirit of collaboration and support within the industry. Clients from Link PR, Millennium PR, and Inspired PR Services also attended the birthday bash, fostering networking opportunities and a sense of camaraderie among attendees.

San Dimas Cake Company provided the cake and Bailey's Irish Cream Cake Pops, ensuring a deliciously sweet end to the festivities. Guests left with unique gifts, including tutus and elaborate prizes worth over $1,000, from games that ensuring a memorable experience for all.

