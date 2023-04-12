“Mellura” by Bludz becomes most viewed song

Bludz are the duo, two brothers singers, lyricists, and songwriters - Sangeeth Raveendran and Sarujan Raveendran.
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The song “Mellura” was written and produced by the duo “Bludz”. It was released on 23rd December 2022. Along with Bludz, Britto Jude produced the music for the song.
Sangeeth and Sarujan are France-based Tamil music producers and singers. They got very strong support from their parents and families, who were able to motivate them in the right way.
They started their career in 2022, by signing to MadeIn Phoenix, a label dominant on the independent market in Europe.
Their first single named « Nenjukulla Pachai Kuththi » had released in September 2022.
A rather successful start with more than 10’000 Streams on Spotify and 20’000 views on YouTube.
Meanwhile bludz are releasing covers on Instagram and the platforms until the release of their second single « Mellura » had released in late December 2022, a successful single with over 100,000 views on YouTube.
