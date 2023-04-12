LSV Communications Outlines Marketing Strategy for a Small or Midsize B2B Business During Economic Uncertainty

Strategy leverages agency expertise in value proposition messaging and video

HOUSTON , TX, US, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LSV Communications announces today the marketing strategy for small- or midsize-business(1) during economic uncertainty. The strategy leverages the agency’s expertise in value proposition messaging in all channels, highlighting social media video and artificial intelligence video.

With an overweight recommendation on these video channels based on comprehensive research into the content style and format executive decision-makers prefer, a small or midsize business can work smarter than competitors. As the profitability runway shortens and the target market shrinks for some B2B companies in the current economy, this marketing strategy enables teams to rise above the competitive noise.

The noise is louder daily with the expanding B2B knowledge base of technical articles, white papers, product brochures, online presentations, press releases, social media, and video that companies spend significant resources to create. While vital to build their brand through thought leadership, the overall effect is an educated customer at company expense. Now, the customer knows from whom to buy and why, flipping the traditional B2B sales-customer dynamic when the salesperson was in control before the digital age.

In this new dynamic, companies that understand how to engage with the prospective B2B buyer will monetize their content marketing investment to encourage the customer through the marketing funnel of the awareness, consideration, and decision stages. Research documents that executive decision-makers prefer thought leadership that is “quick and easy to consume and absorb.”(2) Also, nearly all “[97%] of recent video viewers say that they would be more receptive to sales communication from a business after consuming their video content.”(3)

These documented reasons are why LSV Communications is working with B2B companies to develop their marketing strategy following the due diligence of the buyer persona, competitive analysis, value proposition, and positioning statement. With this vital information to develop value proposition messaging for social media video and artificial intelligence video, companies enhance customer engagement to create an emotional attachment to the brand. This emotional attachment is a solid foundation for developing long-term customer relationships that are always vital and especially during economic uncertainty.

LSV Communications, founded in 2016, is a digital marketing agency structured on the principle of value proposition messaging to differentiate a company from competitors. The agency’s TargetMarketFIRST™ 21st-century business model creates this messaging with a signature style of short, conversational sentences and paragraphs, energetic web copy, imaginative video production, voiceovers, and artificial intelligence video storytelling to increase content engagement that creates an emotional attachment to the brand.

