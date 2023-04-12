Hodges International and Tukatech Unveil TUKAcenter in North Carolina, USA

Deanna Hodges - CEO of Hodges International - North Carolina TUKAcenter

The Hodges International TUKAcenter offers full end-to-end services utilizing Tukatech's most advanced solutions.

LINCOLNTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hodges International, Inc officially became the 68th TUKAcenter in the world with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This smart factory is a state-of-the-art facility that combines advanced automation to create a highly efficient and productive manufacturing environment. The facility also includes a comprehensive suite of software and analytics tools to monitor and optimize production processes.

Within a 147,000 square foot complex, Hodges International boasts fully vertical manufacturing capabilities, from design and development to manufacturing of apparel and textiles, including circular knitting. Hodges International has attracted business from a variety of brands, wholesalers, and retailers and has partnered with brands, government, prisons, and national defense programs.

Hodges International’s partnership with Tukatech has enabled them to engineer a workflow with advanced technologies and minimal overhead. First patterns are made automatically in TUKAcad, then visualized for design and fit in TUKA3D. The SMARTmark system generates markers with the best fabric utilization. Any physical samples are cut with the TUKAcut Laser dual-head cutter. In the cutting room fabric is spread automatically on two tables with TUKAspread, and the TUKAcut high-ply cutter moves on a track between the tables to cut the fabric with speed and precision.

Deanna Hodges, founder and CEO of Hodges International, started the company in 2020 with the goal of bringing manufacturing back to the United States. She purchased the historic Black Ox / Duplan textile mill and revitalized it into a world-class apparel and textile manufacturing facility. Hodges christened the revitalized mill as Sparty Mill, after her late shih tzu, Sparty Boy. Sparty Mill is officially listed on the National Park Service Registry of Historic Places and has been saved from potential destruction.

“I knew that if I built it, they would come! We are giving those who want the ‘Made in USA’ label a place to manufacture quality products at affordable prices made by local talent, all within the United States,” shares Hodges. “It is such an honor to lead the charge to bring the cut and sew industry back to North Carolina and inspire a new generation of designers and sewing operators.”

Sparty Mill is the first smart factory of its kind in North Carolina and is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the region. It will also provide a platform for the development of new technologies and products.

“The TUKAcenter concept (providing à la carte services) and the TUKAcenter network gave us exposure around the globe. So many new customers are helping us grow and keep us busy. They see the potential for quick delivery, and amazing options for local production, which is so exciting and encouraging for us. Tukatech has proven their success globally and helped us create a facility that is extremely efficient and streamlined. We couldn’t have partnered with a better technology solutions provider,” she continues.

Tukatech COO Chris Walia says on behalf of the technology company, “We are deeply inspired by Deanna’s passion for ‘Made in America.’ Her commitment to bringing back manufacturing jobs to the United States is a wonderful opportunity, and an example that we hope others will follow.”

Hodges International and Tukatech are committed to providing the highest quality products and services to their customers. The smart factory is a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence.

About Hodges International, Inc.: Hodges International, Inc is a certified WOSB cut and sew manufacturer located in Lincolnton, NC. The company was founded by Deanna Hodges, who has a distinguished standing in the industry, having built her success over several decades. Hodges International, Inc provides contract manufacturing, private label and total package manufacturing as well as design and development as well as logistics services.

For more information about Hodges International visit:

www.hodgesinternational.net | email: contact@hodgesinternational.net | call: +1.714.916.9513

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective of having pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry’s leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing. Tukatech’s TUKAcenters are located across the globe providing basic services from plotting, digitizing, pattern making, grading, marker making, and virtual 3D sampling to many locations also offering sample making, and small/large run production.

For more information about Tukatech solutions and TUKAcenters visit:

www.tukatech.com | email: tukateam@tukatech.com | call: +1.323.726.3836 (U.S.A. HQ)