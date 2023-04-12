Submit Release
Northeast Asia Export OpportunitiesApr13

StartApril 13, 2023 9:00 AM MTEndApril 13, 2023 10:30 AM MT

Are you considering selling your products or services in China, Taiwan or Japan?

If so, join the District Export Council on April 13 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. MT at the Idaho Department of Agriculture located at 2270 Old Penitentiary Rd, Boise, ID 83712.

The seminar will have experts discuss opportunities in the three markets and provide a panel discussion on how you can tap into a multitude of free or low-cost export assistance from agencies such as the Small Business Administration, the Idaho District Export Council, Idaho State Department of Agriculture and Idaho Commerce.

