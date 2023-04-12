Rutland Barracks / Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4002243

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 0257 hours 04/11/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Zachary Lapoint

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

VICTIM: Christopher Sweeney

AGE:37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11 April 2023 at approximately 0257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a complaint of a male breaking into vehicles in the area of Colonial Drive in the Town of Rutland. Zachary Lapoint Age 33 of West Rutland was located nearby. Through investigation, it was determined he was in possession of stolen items. Lapoint was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks before ultimately being cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 05/22/2023 at 10:00 AM.

Anyone with information regarding any additional car break ins in this area around this time, please reach out to Trooper Nathaniel Nevison at (802)773-9101 or Nathaniel.Nevison@Vermont.gov.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 22 2023 10:00PM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.