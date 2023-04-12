Rutland Barracks / Petit Larceny

There were 2,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,474 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4002243
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 0257 hours 04/11/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Zachary Lapoint
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
VICTIM: Christopher Sweeney
AGE:37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11 April 2023 at approximately 0257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a complaint of a male breaking into vehicles in the area of Colonial Drive in the Town of Rutland. Zachary Lapoint Age 33 of West Rutland was located nearby. Through investigation, it was determined he was in possession of stolen items. Lapoint was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks before ultimately being cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 05/22/2023 at 10:00 AM.
Anyone with information regarding any additional car break ins in this area around this time, please reach out to Trooper Nathaniel Nevison at (802)773-9101 or Nathaniel.Nevison@Vermont.gov.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 22 2023 10:00PM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.